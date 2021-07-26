Jeff Bezos Offers NASA $ 2 Billion And Chooses Blue Origin Lunar Module in Last Last Petition





Jeff Bezos gives NASA a discount of at least $ 2 billion to give his space company a lucrative human lunar landing system contract that his rival Elon Musk SpaceX won earlier this year It offers. Bezos’ new offer is the latest in a series of escalating efforts to win a Blue Origin deal.

In a Monday morning letter to NASA administrator Bill Nelson, Bezos said up to 2 billion in the first two years if NASA added the Blue Origin Blue Moon Lunar Module to the key phases of the agency’s Human Landing Systems program. He said he would waive his dollar contract payment forever. We want the first humans to land on the moon in decades. What’s more, Blue Origin will provide a low-earth orbit, self-funded test launch of the Blue Moon. This is probably a feat worth more than hundreds of millions. I believe this mission is important, Bezos said. I am honored to be able to provide these contributions and am grateful to be in a financial position to do so.

All NASA needs to do is take advantage of this offer …

NASA did not immediately return a request for comment. The allegation was filed a week before the Government Accountability Office of the oversight body decided on a formal NASA award protest against SpaceX filed by Blue Origin this spring. According to Bezos, NASA only needs to use this offer to modify the contract.

Lori Garver, a former NASA deputy administrator who oversaw the launch of NASA’s commercial crew program, says it’s not that simple. Bezos’ offer shouldn’t be ignored by agencies, Gerber said, but it may not work the way Blue Origin wants. I think this is a positive sign overall, but she said it shouldn’t affect current awards and strategies.

It all started in April when NASA announced that it would use the SpaceXs Starship system to carry the first US human crew to the moon in almost half a century by 2024, with Blue Origin and another bidder. I shelved a proposal from a Dynetics. While these companies are still running towards ongoing competition for the upcoming month, NASA claimed that limited funding from Congress allowed agents to choose a single contractor. : SpaceX.

According to Gerber, it’s always a plan to hire more competing contractors in the end, and it’s good to know that you’ll also be able to introduce your own skins to your game. That said, she believes the new offer is unlikely to change NASA’s thinking about the current award. Agency staff are concerned that tweaking NASA’s decision to give SpaceX a stand-alone contract could lead to new legal issues. NASA is funded and cannot just accept offers. According to Gerber, Blue will never stop moving forward with his own money to be in a better position to win something in the next round.

Bezos said in a letter that the $ 2 billion offer would fill HLS’s budget shortage and get the program back on track now, NASA’s 2024 Moonshot deadline and the need to raise Artemis. Is always appealing. Blue Origin protested NASA’s decision and suspended SpaceX’s $ 3 billion NASA contract while GAO ruled the facts of the case. The deadline for GAO decisions is August 2nd or next Monday. The ruling could recommend NASA to resume the award program and amend its decision, or dismiss the Blue Origins protest and resume NASA’s current plans, but it would not enforce it. can not.

Jeff Bezos has offered a $ 2 billion discount on NASA’s Blue Origin lunar module. He was just launched on the edge of space with a space travel rocket.Photo by Joe Raidle / Getty Images

Since filing the protest, Blue Origin has launched a strategy aimed at persuading NASA to take corrective action against the HLS decision before GAO decides. Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith raided the Houses of Parliament in May, and due to GAO’s long protest process, Blue Origin lobbyists have time to push a bill that allows NASA to spend an additional $ 10 billion on the HLS program. Was given. Some of them may virtually be useful for a company’s monthly funding. Lander. However, both prongs in their strategy may not be implemented as planned. The amendment, which passed the Senate and is being discussed in the House of Representatives, was branded as Bezos Bailout by critics. And GAO protests are rarely successful.

Bezos’ $ 2 billion discount offer is the latest and arguably the most desperate effort to give NASA a reason to choose the Blue Origin Blue Moon offer. But that is not the first personal offer from Bezos. Following the flashy exposure of the Blue Origin Lunar Module in Washington, DC in 2019, Bezos met with then-NASA administrator Jim Bridenstin at agency headquarters to pay 30 for the Blue Origin Lunar Module demonstration mission. According to three people familiar with the visit who offered to pay%, it was about $ 200 million at the time.

Since it was revealed in DC, Blue Origin has formed a national team of partners, including Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. Under that partnership, Northrop will build a blue moon transfer element. This helps disconnect the system from the modules that orbit the moon as it begins trekking to the surface of the water. Blue Origin manages the part that puts the astronaut on the moon. Rockyed will then lead the crew’s flight training and build the Blue Moon Ascent Element, the part of the lander that will land on the space station called the Gateway, which orbits the Moon. Monday’s letter from Bezos also promises to protect NASA from concerns about rising costs for its partners.

