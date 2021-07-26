Mental health trends and how they affect the color community





Search interest in why I feel uneasy for no reason surged 400% in the United States in 2021 compared to 2020. How does this affect the color community in particular?

There is always a reason you feel uneasy, you may not have revealed it yet. For both pre- and mid-pandemic color communities, there are unique experiences that affect their mental health. You may find a lack of autonomy in systems that deal with navigating day-to-day discrimination and curb or address intersecting identities.

Fast-forwarding to COVID-19 will result in significant loss of control. You can’t see, smell, or touch it, but it’s constantly looming and always present. So of course you will feel uneasy.

Still in some communities, getting mental health help is stigmatized. What I tell people: Your brain is your control center for your whole body. If you are out of your mind, it will affect every aspect of your functionality. And if something goes wrong and you feel sick, why don’t we get help?

What do you say to people who are experiencing anxiety and anxiety when they are preparing to return to work or school?

Your feelings about the transition are valid. Some are excited to socialize again, others are relieved that the home is not always the safest place for them, others are nervous about interacting with people outside the bubble. Some people have become. Do not judge your feelings, and accept that you experience different moods every day.

What are some practical steps we can take to manage those emotions?

There are still many uncertainties, but some of what we can do to survive the storm is to exist. Instead of thinking about what’s happening in two or twelve months, ask yourself how you feel now and what you need at the moment. Set your boundaries and goals. For example, if you find it safer to wear a mask, continue to wear it even if you don’t need it. If you are suffering from social unrest, set a goal of socializing for 15 minutes at lunch and then return to your desk to decompress. Exposure is one of the most helpful in improving social anxiety. Start small and challenge yourself to build on it every day.

Many people have returned to therapy, and last summer there was a surge in interest in searching for black therapists. How can people in the BIPOC community find a therapist?

A quick Google search will show you nearby resources and also self-assessments to help you learn more about your anxiety. When finding a therapist, many therapists have an online background where they can talk about their own identity or the community they worked with before they embark on it. .. Then ask for a consultation and evaluate yourself. New clients love to ask me questions! You don’t have to choose the first therapist you find. Remember that you want to shop and feel comfortable and safe.

Google’s Ima Blue Dot Listener. Our aim is to condemn mental health conversations in the workplace through alliances, peer support and education. I would like to know from you, how can we be a better mental health ally at work?

As an ally, we need to check our own beliefs and prejudices and embrace a continuous attitude of learning and non-learning. Id also encourages people to know their limits. Often we try to support people, but that’s outside our scope. Know when to connect people to the right resources.

You’ve been in the field of mental health for nearly a decade, what are your expectations for the mental health of a historically undervalued group?

The fact that people are looking for mental health topics is encouraging. I hope people are willing to learn things and not learn.

