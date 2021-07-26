Healthcare Innovation Center Opens at BMC





Rendering augmented reality applications aimed at improving telemedicine

According to the facility’s current operator, CarePoint Health, the Healthcare Innovation Center has opened at the Bayonne Medical Center.

The new Bayonne Medical Center will focus on bringing together non-medical clinicians and leaders to jointly redesign healthcare. With the goal of solving health care problems, the Innovation Center will partner with vendors, investors, start-ups and other visionaries to test new applications, approaches and concepts aimed at improving the patient experience. , Apply clinical expertise.

CarePoint is dedicated to promoting a healthy exchange of information and technology transfers to contribute to the greater interests of the global health care community and to realize a fully connected health future for patients. , Said Dr. Achintya Moulick, CEO of CarePoint Health.

Augmented reality

The center’s goal is to investigate the role of digital devices and the Internet in medical settings and expand their use in home medical settings. To showcase this, CarePoint has partnered with the AethosBeame solution, an augmented reality (AR) telepresence platform.

The platform allows users to join meetings as full-body avatars and interact with virtual 2D and 3D content overlaid in the real environment. By working with Beam, Bayonne Medical’s Innovation Center aims to improve telemedicine, surgical training, medical device evaluation, and second opinions.

Early adopters of new technology

According to Moulick, these collaborations will enable hospitals to adopt technology early and allow clinicians to shape their experience and use of technology for the benefit of their patients.

According to Moulick, the current healthcare technology ecosystem is extremely complex for patients and healthcare providers, creating gaps in patient care. The Innovation Center addresses this issue through multiple approaches, seeking innovation to address hospital-related inefficiencies.

Mr. Moorick said the pandemic fully demonstrates the need for such a program. Major health crises in the past have led to major innovations in the medical sector and society. Similar promotions have been seen following COVID-19, and such an innovation center is essential.

Start of innovation

According to Moorick, the center will initiate a creative, collaborative and ongoing dialogue within the hospital for staff to express innovative ideas and concepts.

Partner with new patient-centric start-ups, investors and businesses to meet patient health and social needs. The center also plans to provide tools and intellectual support to physicians outside major academic centers to engage in biomedical and structural research.

For more information, please email innovation @ CarePointHealth.org.

For more information, please email innovation @ CarePointHealth.org.

