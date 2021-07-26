Want to try Windows 11? Watch out for malware!





Earlier this summer, Microsoft announced the first public preview of the next big thing, Windows 11. Many people, of course, want to try software that will eventually replace Windows 10, and some are learning how to stick to downloading software. From the official channel.

Ukraine-2021/06/24: In the illustration in this photo, the Windows 11 logo is displayed on the screen of the smartphone … [+] Use the Microsoft website in the background. At the event on June 24, 2021, Microsoft announced Windows 11, a new generation of Windows operating system (OS). (Photo illustration: via Pavlo Gonchar / SOAP Images / LightRocket, Getty Images)

SOPA images via Getty Images / Light Rocket

If you go looking for a Windows 11 installer somewhere else, you are very likely to download annoying adware or, worse, full-fledged malware.

It’s easy to understand why this is happening. The next version of Windows is always highly anticipated, and computing enthusiasts want to sneak a peek whenever they have the opportunity.

Cyber ​​criminals are familiar with this. They are ready to take action and flood popular download sites with fake installers.

Researchers at Kaspersky Lab are tracking many threats disguised as Windows 11 installers or Windows 11 download tools.

The most harmless leads unfortunate downloaders through a cleverly designed installation process that tricks victims into installing perhaps unwanted sponsored software. Kaspersky states that many of these apps are not detected by security software as real malware, but are considered potentially unwanted programs (PUPs).

Other unofficial downloads include malware such as Trojan horses and password stealers, according to Kaspersky.

If you want to try Windows 11, there is an easy way to protect yourself from these very serious threats. Follow Microsoft’s instructions.

The first thing you need to do is register with Windows Insider. Windows Insider has early access to Microsoft software that isn’t ready for public distribution yet.

You are ready to fly after Microsoft has made you part of the Insider program. At Microsoft, running Insider software on your computer is called a flight.

There is a bump on the way. The app may crash. Some hardware may not work properly. The overall point of inviting insiders to test Windows 11 is to identify potential issues and fix them before the release date.

Microsoft may also ask for feedback along the way. Do not underestimate the power of your submission. Microsoft has shown that it is very pleased to receive suggestions and criticisms from insiders in Windows 10 and make changes to its operating system based on its user input.

