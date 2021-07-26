Google Chrome to get a desktop screenshot tool with lens





Google Chrome for desktop is set to get a handy screenshot tool with Google Lens integration that replaces the screenshot extension.

With today’s desktop version of Chrome, there are two main ways to take screenshots.The most obvious way is to use the operating system’s built-in screenshot tool, for example.[画面の印刷]Press the button and then edit in another app. Another option is to install a dedicated Chrome extension for taking screenshots, such as Awesome Screenshot, to get additional features such as scrolling screenshots.

On Android, on the other hand, Chrome recently added a built-in screenshot tool to its share menu. However, this tool isn’t very useful at this point because you can only capture what’s currently on the screen, trim it as needed, share it, or save it to your device.

Like Android, the desktop version of Chrome is set to get an extended sharing menu with options such as “Copy Link”, “Copy Link to Text”, and Screenshot Options. Development is still in its infancy, and as you can imagine, Chrome’s screenshot feature is initially hidden behind at least one flag in chrome: // flags.

Desktop screenshot

You can take screenshots from the desktop sharing hub.

# Sharing-desktop-screenshots

Chrome’s desktop screenshot support is initially limited to simple captures of what is currently displayed. Once captured, the screenshot is immediately saved to the clipboard, giving you the option to download, edit, or share the image. The option to share screenshots may be targeted at platforms such as Chrome OS and Windows 10 that have Android-like sharing capabilities built in.

Even more interesting is Chrome’s option to edit screenshots. This is because it looks like the image opens in the built-in editor. There isn’t much detail about Chrome’s image editor right now, but it’s clear from the internal description that it’s used to take a “regional screenshot” that is an image of a selected area of ​​the page.

It includes the ability to launch a PWA image editor for desktop platforms and code that captures an area of ​​the browser window and sends it to the app.

If you dig a little deeper, Google also seems to have a more grand plan for the screenshot tool. Chrome 92 adds the ability to easily right-click an image and send it to Google Lens. This is consistent with similar functionality on Android. Using the same code as the desktop screenshot tool, Chrome extends the integration of Google Lens and also provides the ability to click and drag to select the area to search in Google Lens. This is especially useful when using Lens on websites where you can’t right-click an image.

Given the current development speed, support for shared hubs and their desktop screenshots shouldn’t be expected until Chrome version 94 in September at the earliest.

