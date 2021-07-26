Tesla finally made a profit without the help of emissions credits





Tesla has sold enough cars and energy products to make a profit, without counting the sale of emission rights to other car makers as a company milestone. This was Tesla’s eighth profitable quarter, but it was the first quarter to be truly a profitable car maker.

Tesla shared on Monday that it recorded a profit of $ 1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2021, of which $ 354 million was from credit sales. The rest is due to increased car sales and energy storage sales.

Tesla lost $ 23 million in a big Bitcoin bet (which made a profit in the previous quarter), despite a delay in deploying the improved Model S sedan and Model X SUV, and a global shortage of semiconductors. I realized this. Overall, Tesla generated $ 11.9 billion in revenue this quarter.

The Model 3 sedan and Model Y compact SUV once again dominated Tesla’s sales, once again proving that there is a more affordable electric vehicle market. Tesla delivered more than 200,000 Model 3 and Model Y units this quarter, compared to the 1,895 Model S sedans sold.

It’s clear that Model Y’s first success was enough to boost the company, but Tesla doesn’t categorize sales by individual model, so it says exactly how big the boost is. Is difficult. The same is true for China. Although Tesla does not have sales by country, it has been delivering locally produced vehicles from a factory in the suburbs of Shanghai for over a year, contributing to business growth. In fact, Tesla said Monday that it sees its factories in China as a major car export hub.

Tesla will have even more production capacity when it begins manufacturing vehicles at its two plants in Texas and Germany. The latter is slowly progressing thanks to environmental breaches and bureaucratic formalism, but the Tesla, Texas factory is building at about the same speed as the company’s factory in China. These other factories not only reduce the cost of selling cars in certain regions, but also compensate for the fact that Tesla’s original factory in California has been operating almost at its limits for some time.

The scale of its expansion to truly global automakers ultimately allowed Tesla to go into the black without the help of regulatory credits. It’s a vehicle and you don’t have to buy a regulatory offset.

Global growth in the automotive business has come at the expense of several other projects, as Tesla shared on Monday that it postponed the launch of the semi-truck until 2022. Tesla said the vehicle is basically ready for production, but making trucks on a large scale is the next-generation 4680 battery cell needed for Cybertruck and the Model Y manufactured in Texas. Will prey on availability.

Tesla also provided the latest information on the development of the 4680 cells announced at last year’s Battery Day event. Tesla said there was substantial progress, but there was work before us before mass production was achieved, especially with regard to improving the cell manufacturing process. The company, however, said it had successfully crash-tested a new design of its vehicle, where these cells would be incorporated into the structural frame.

