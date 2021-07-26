God may forgive, but Google will never forget | Opinion





Kevin Ryan

In no time, public shame moved from domestic industry to a complete post-Industrial Revolution business. From Hollywood to Bollywood, from corporate America to Main Street, no one is safe from the wrath of social justice. Notification or other. True or catastrophically false. Or somewhere in between.

Last week in Short Hills, two women interacted badly while going to buy underwear. Overnight, the story was international news. One of the women was named Karen, and for the rest of her life she is judged by that moment. Every time I look for her, I get a ton of information about her very bad days at the mall. Every aspect of her life is taken up, commented on and judged.

This was not an internet promise. We were supposed to be released, but only released the mob’s rule. When this happens, people call me and help me wipe out the lifespan of the destruction that can occur at any given moment. A digital marketing expert who knows how plumbing works. I can tell you some stories, but they all end up in the same way.

In one case I worked on, the accusator went to federal prison for fraud and the accusation itself from the accusator who filed multiple frivolous civil suits was a clear monetary gain, but that was not a problem. did. His career and professional life ended as he was accused. And it is important to be accused.

John Oliver famously spoke of us in the golden age of shame, and Dr. Jordan Peterson warned of the possibility of a spectacular operation in abandoning the presumption of innocence. We can’t imagine the devastating sacrifice this psychological warfare has brought to our society, but we continue to absorb it with biscuits.

A sure sign of the apocalypse is when Jordan Peterson and John Oliver support the same position at the same time. With all the tremendous benefits of strong social movements, there are too many examples of operating the system for personal and financial gain.

The GoFundMe page, set up by a woman in underwear gates, has raised over $ 100,000 to hire a lawyer. This, unfortunately, has become a stereotyped approach to gaining fame and wealth. With a little help from large-scale social and traditional media coverage, almost any scandal can become a money machine.

After the word comes out, in more extreme accusations, usually including race and gender, the target company can expect employees to be exposed or harassed through professional profiles and social sites. .. After a recent accusation, an employee of a company received a message through LinkedIn informing them that he was working for a prejudiced company.

For individuals, no one hires you, and hordes destroy every aspect of your social profile, such as business reviews and expert profiles. Amazon product reviews, Google, Yelp’s local business list, and even Facebook profiles are all my favorite targets. If you are well-known enough and you think it’s worth it, you may see your Wikipedia page absolutely confusing. To make matters worse, someone may create it in honor of your humiliation.

People ruin life in an instant, and the sum of their existence is summarized in one bad moment. Punishment is not even in the same category as crime. Don’t be surprised if the person pointing the camera thinks of the inevitable brutal internal organs and the bond breaks quickly.

So how do you fix this broken machine you created?

We start by understanding who else will benefit from this apparently destructive behavior, and the real culprit will soon become apparent. The website and the machines behind it make it easy to dismantle every day. Click on a news article to opt in to soil improvement for a large content farm. Your presence, attention and personal information is provided to the highest bidders to become the next generation of intellectual fertilizer.

We need to extend our right to be forgotten to eliminate, including this type of harassment. We need to make people, social media, and tabloid-type sites accountable for what they say and do to others.

When it comes to driving fellow humans into mental torture, we must stop giving ourselves emotional jailbreak cards. In Short Hills, like many other places on the web, hatred has become daring, certain media have raised money, and one Iota hasn’t moved the needle of social justice.

Kevin Ryan is the founder of Motivity Marketing, Inc., a digital marketing strategy firm, and a Republican candidate for the 27th legislative district of the New Jersey Legislature.

