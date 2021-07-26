Landing is investing $ 1 million in the growth of Birmingham’s technology ecosystem





Landing, a fast-growing company building a nationwide network of furnished apartments available to its members, welcomes officials at an event announcing its new headquarters to a million to Birmingham, expanding its technology ecosystem. Announced investment in dollars.

The investment follows last month’s announcement that the company plans to relocate its headquarters from San Francisco to Birmingham, with Landing planning to hire more than 800 people to accelerate its growth plans.

Landing has grown tremendously since its inception in 2019 and couldn’t be more excited to share its success with Birmingham.

We are one of the fastest growing technology hubs in the country and we are proud to bring new employment and economic opportunities to the region.

Smith joined Governor Kay Ivy and other officials at the new Landings headquarters in John Handville, downtown Birmingham.

Ivy said he was pleased to welcome the landing in Alabama. This is a message to Alabama citizens and people around the world, and we hope that the state is focused on promoting innovation and opportunities.

Landing CEO Bill Smith speaks with Governor Kay Ivy at a ceremony commemorating the opening of Landing’s new headquarters in Birmingham. The tech apartment company has announced a $ 1 million investment in Birmingham’s tech community. (Haljager / Governor’s Office)

Training of engineers

According to Smith, Landing is the leader in a booming city in Birmingham’s workforce and tech industry, bringing 816 new full-time jobs and $ 1.3 billion in salaries to the city over the next 20 years. increase.

Greg Canfield, Alabama’s Secretary of Commerce, said much about the potential the company sees in its landing decision to accelerate its growth plans in Birmingham. We hope that this project will be another milestone development that will pave the way for expanding innovation opportunities throughout Birmingham and the state.

The $ 1 million landing investment fosters an urban technology and innovation community by nurturing the best technicians across the region and attracting potential tech startups.

In addition to recruiting activities, Landing launches Landing Fellows. This is a two-year advanced fellowship program for early career aspirants, recent graduates, and career changers who work full-time at Landings Birmingham headquarters. Recruitment for this fellowship program will begin in the fall, with the program scheduled to begin in the summer of 2022.

According to Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, we are a rapidly expanding technology hub here in Magic City. As Shipt promoted Birminghams’ technical reputation and Landing continues to grow with elite recruitment and training opportunities, Bill deserves to be part of the growth of our technology industry again.

Birmingham is rapidly becoming a destination for top tech talent in the country, and this significant investment in landing will continue to be added to the growing workforce, he said.

Mayor Randall Woodfin will speak at a ceremony commemorating the opening of Landing’s new headquarters in Birmingham. (Haljager / Governor’s Office)

Birmingham invests in a technology ecosystem from a global giant like Apple, growing a diverse science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) workforce through local nonprofits, including Ed Farmand Tech Birmingham. Have already seen.

This month, the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) recognized Birmingham as one of the top 10 metropolitan areas in the country in a month-on-month technical post in the first half of 2021.

Ron Kitchens, CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance, said the addition of Landing Fellows and Landing Fellows was a big win for Birmingham. We can’t wait to keep Birmingham growing as a business paradise and a destination for top state and region talent.

The move of Landings to Birmingham gives him the opportunity to introduce Jefferson County, said Steve Ammons, Commissioner of Jefferson County. We are proud to continue to support businesses that bring jobs to Birmingham from across the country, especially those that actively invest in technology talent and ecosystems.

This story was originally posted on the Made in Alabama website of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

