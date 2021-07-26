“Very disappointing:” Delayed opening of new Potomac Yard subway station in Alexandria





The new Potomac Yard Metro Station, which was scheduled to open near the development of the vast Amazon headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia, was announced on Monday that it would be delayed by at least five months due to a design flaw in an important safety system.

Construction of Potomac Yard Stations on the Blue and Yellow Lines of the Metro began in December 2019 and was scheduled to be completed by April 2022.

In a news release on Monday, Metro now states that the station will be completed in the fall of 2022 or around, so engineers can redesign the automatic train control system. The original design “did not meet all of the key safety requirements to ensure the safe operation of trains,” officials said.

The ATC system prevents trains from getting too close to each other and keeps them at a safe distance at all times.

The original design of the ATC system was based on an incorrect specification created by Metro.

“The need to redesign the ATC system is the result of Metro’s responsible project management decisions,” said the news release. “Metro works with contractors to reduce project schedule delays and ensure system safety.”

Much of the construction of the new station will continue almost on schedule, but the Metro said the construction of some “railroad-related” elements would rely on a redesign of the ATC design.

The Metro said it had notified the city authorities of Alexandria of the delay before the public announcement.

Justin Wilson, Mayor of Alexandria, called the announcement “extremely disappointing,” and the city had its own professional construction consultant “to see if there was a safe way to open this station before September 2022.” He said he would have him review the schedule.

Wilson said in a statement that the city admitted that transportation was responsible for delays, but called the design flaw “mysterious.”

He noted that $ 370 million was invested by the city and private partners to fund the construction of the station, and said the metro’s internal system “should have caught the error.” ..

The Potomac Yard Subway Station is located between Bradock Road Station and Reagan National Airport Station at the southern end of Amazon’s “National Landing” development near Virginia Tech’s “Innovation Campus.”

Problems with Metro’s ATC system also caused delays in the second phase of the Silver Line extension. It will open in early 2022 and will carry riders to Dulles International Airport.

