Google Test Duplex feature to add a name to a restaurant’s waiting list

Google seems to be testing a new feature that allows users to add themselves and their parties to the waiting list of restaurants that normally require a phone call. Waiting list capabilities with Duplex, Google’s AI-driven natural language processing technology that allows you to talk to business owners over the phone, could benefit hospitality organizations facing a surge in traffic as the fear of a pandemic eases. I have.

People in the United States are returning to restaurants as the coronavirus appears to be declining, leading to overcrowded dining rooms. Complex issues often led to inaccurate wait times and long queues, even before pandemic restaurants struggled to adjust phone-based queue lists. According to one survey, 72% of diners book over the phone and avoid online, face-to-face, or mobile app options.

Meanwhile, The Verge found that companies sometimes confuse Duplex with automatic spam robocalls. Also, the influx of duplex calls regarding the status of waiting lists can overwhelm restaurants with limited staff.

The solution may be in the Google Assistant’s new waiting list option. It appeared yesterday on this reporter OnePlus Nord N105G for Google Maps and Google Search restaurants.Below the map and search list[順番待ちリストへの参加のリクエスト]Appears as a button and asks the user to specify the size of the party and the maximum wait time (such as 30 minutes or more and less than 30 minutes) if the restaurant has a waiting list. Once you have the information stored in your Google account, such as your name and phone number, the Google Assistant (that is, duplex) will call the restaurant and try to add the party to your waiting list.

The Google Assistant will provide a text update when you make a call to indicate if the call was successful. After waiting about 30 minutes, the Google Assistant reported that it was unable to secure a spot at Opus, a bistro in Salem, Massachusetts. A follow-up visit to the restaurant revealed that the table was unavailable because the kitchen was closed early in the evening.

When contacted for comment, a Google spokeswoman emailed VentureBeat that there was nothing more to share at this time. [W]Using Duplex technology, we are constantly experimenting with new features that have no timeline. [or] Whether this particular feature will be available to a wider range of Google Assistant users [or restaurants]Said the spokesman.

Duplex expansion

Google received a lot of blowbacks after the first Duplex demo in 2018, as many weren’t interested in how well they could imitate humans. According to Google, as of October 2020, 99% of duplex calls are fully automated and the rest are handled by human operators.

Part of the reason Duplex sounds so natural is that it leverages Google’s sophisticated WaveNet audio-processing neural networks to intelligently insert the fluency of speech that people instinctively create in the course of conversation. In June 2018, Google promised Duplex to introduce itself first.

In fact, Duplex makes it clear that calls are automated and not late at night or early in the morning. In all countries launched, Duplex notifies the other person that a recording is in progress and, in some cases, provides a callback number. If the employer answers with “I don’t want to record” or a variation of the phrase, the call is passed to the human operator on an unrecorded line.

According to Google, operators annotate call logs used to train the Duplex algorithm.

In the light of the pandemic, the focus of Duplexs development is from booking to opening hours, inventory check-in, and even beyond the United States to Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, India, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, and the United Kingdom, Spanish and In languages ​​including Hindi. However, in October Google rolled out Duplexs availability to call hairdressers, hair stylists and salons to make reservations on behalf of users. The company recently introduced Duplex support on its Nest smart display, allowing owners to book restaurant tables through the Google Assistant.

Duplex and its underlying technology have expanded to the Web in recent years, automating tasks such as ticket purchases, flight check-ins, and food orders. Google recently announced an assisted checkout for retailers. It clicks on the guest’s checkout flow and auto-fills the user’s payment information on supported e-commerce sites.

