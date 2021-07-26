Intel has a new architectural roadmap and plans to regain the chip manufacturing crown in 2025





Intel is rethinking how to release and brand semiconductor innovation, CEO Pat Gelsinger announced today in the Intel Accelerated Webcast. The announcement includes a wide range of strokes over the next 50 years of Intel’s processor roadmap, new chips and packaging technology, and an annual rhythm of innovation with the ultimate goal of regaining leadership in the processor space by 2025. Includes promises.

Future Intel products (starting with the 12th generation Alder Lake chip scheduled for later this year) will no longer use the nanometer-based node nomenclature that both it and other chip manufacturing industries have used for many years. Instead, Intel is announcing a new naming scheme that provides a more accurate view of process nodes across the industry and how Intel products fit into that situation.

Intel rebrands node naming

How it actually works is that these new 3rd generation 10nm chips will be called Intel 7 instead of the 10nm-based name (like last year’s 10nm SuperFin chip).

At first glance, a cheap marketing tactic designed to make Intel’s upcoming 10nm chip more competitive than AMD’s products already on TSMC’s 7nm node or Apple’s 5nm M1 chip. Sounds like. It’s technically true, but it’s not always as unfair as it looks. In modern semiconductors, the node name does not actually refer to the size of the transistor on the chip. This has not been the case since 1997, thanks to advances in 3D packaging technology and the physical reality of semiconductor design (according to ExtremeTech).

Also, from a technical point of view, Intel’s 10nm chips are roughly comparable to competitors’ 7nm brand hardware such as TSMC and Samsung, using similar manufacturing techniques and providing comparable transistor densities. This also applies to commercial hardware. For example, we’ve already seen that Intel’s current 10nm chip still competes with AMD’s state-of-the-art 7nm Ryzen chip.

So Intel’s rebranding here isn’t entirely unfair, even if it’s difficult to parse when these big node change advances are happening with the new nomenclature.

Intel updates roadmap and node naming Image: Intel

Here’s a look at Intel’s new roadmap and what that really means.

Intel 7 is the new name for Intel’s 3rd generation 10nm technology and is the successor to Intels 10nm SuperFin (also known as Intel’s 2nd generation 10nm chip, especially found in the 11th generation Tiger Lake chip). According to Intel, the new Intel 7 hardware will improve performance per watt by about 10% to 15% compared to the previous generation, or as hardware manufacturers want to maintain performance, as always. Improves power efficiency and battery life. same.

The first Intel 7-based products will be available earlier this year. The Alder Lake chip, which has already been previewed, will be available for consumer products at the end of 2021, and the next Sapphire Rapids chip will be available for data centers in 2022.

Intel 4 is an architecture officially known as the Intels 7nm process, and manufacturing issues forced Intel to postpone it until 2023 last summer. Originally planned for 2021, for comparison, it’s the next big leap in Intel’s technology, using EUV (extreme ultraviolet) technology already used in Samsung and TSMC’s 5nm node products. .. It will continue to use the same wide FinFET transistor architecture that Intel has been using since 2011. Thanks to all these improvements, Intel 4 features a transistor density of about 200-250 million transistors per mm, compared to about 171.3 million transistors per mm. TSMC’s current 5nm node.

According to Intel, Intel 4 will improve performance per watt by about 20% while reducing the overall area. Production is scheduled for late 2022, with the first Intel 4 products planned for 2023 (Meteor Lake for consumer products, Granite Rapids for data centers).

Scheduled to be manufactured in late 2023, Intel 3 is a new name for Intel’s previous naming scheme, which was a second-generation 7nm product. Like Intel 4, it’s still a FinFET product, but Intel says it offers additional optimizations and EUV usage to improve performance per watt by about 18% compared to Intel 4. There is no release date or product name for the Intel 3 chip. It’s still announced, but probably not available until 2024.

Intel 20A is the name of the next generation Intel technology, which was the architecture that followed the previous brand 7nm node in the old scheme. And the most important announcement today by Intel is, technically speaking, Intel’s debut of the first new transistor architecture called Ribbon FETs since the 2011 FinFET. The new architecture marks Intel’s first gate all-round transistor. This is a radically new transistor technology for the company that promises higher transistor density and smaller size. In addition, 20A will introduce Power Via. This is a new technology that allows the wafer to be powered from the back of the chip without having to roll the power to the front. Let’s take a closer look at future updates for Intel 20A. Image: Intel

The title 20A is intended to remind us of the Angstrom era of semiconductor design. Angstrom is a unit of measure smaller than nanometers. (20 = 2nm. However, like the other rebranded Intel names above, the Intel 20A does not refer to specific measurements of the product itself.)

The Intels 20A is not expected to grow until 2024, and like the Intel 3, there are no officially announced release dates or products yet.

The Intel 18A is the farthest part of Intel’s roadmap in the future and will feature second-generation Intel Ribbot FET technology to further improve transistor performance. According to Intel, the Intel 18A is under development in early 2025 and hopes that this generation of technology will reestablish semiconductor leadership.

In addition to all the news on the process roadmap, Intel has also announced two major updates to Foveros chip stacking packaging technology (the second generation will debut at Intel 4s Meteor Lake in 2023). Foveros chip stacking is a combination of several hardware. Combine elements into a single die, like the Intels Lakefield chip, which stacks five CPU cores, integrated GPUs, and DRAM in a compact stack to save internal space compared to traditional designs.

Image: Intel

Foveros Omni allows for a variety of stack chips and allows for base tiles that are smaller than the top tile in the stack, for example by facilitating tile combinations, regardless of specific size. Foveros Direct also allows direct copper-to-copper bonding between components, reducing resistance and bump pitch. Both new Foveros technologies will be produced in 2023.

Intel’s new name could help the company more accurately recontext its current and future products to its competitors, but the fact remains that Intel is lagging behind. Even though Intel 7 accepts that it is comparable to other foundries’ 7nm products, those foundries are already moving beyond 7nm chips to 5nm hardware. This means that companies that rely on external foundries such as Apple, AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and virtually all other major tech companies will have access to chips that are more advanced than Intel’s best features. For example, Apple’s top-of-the-line M1 Mac already uses TSMC’s 5nm chip, which easily outperforms Intel’s equivalent. AMD is rumored to be working on a 5nm Zen 4 processor as early as 2022, and could offer Intel’s competition with already invading competitors as well.

Despite the ambitious annual cadence of the roadmap, Intel is playing from behind. We don’t expect to catch up with the rest of the industry until the 2024 Intel 20A. We also do not expect Intel 18A to regain leadership in the semiconductor business until 2025. And it all assumes that Intel will not run into delays or manufacturing obstacles that would interfere with both 10nm and 7nm processes (this will probably put the company in its current situation from the beginning). ..

But after years of setbacks, it’s clear that activated Intel won’t decline without battle. But for the next few years, we can see if that effort is sufficient.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/26/22594074/intel-acclerated-new-architecture-roadmap-naming-7nm-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos