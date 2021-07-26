Google updates the timeline for the unpopular privacy sandbox. This will remove Chrome’s third-party cookies by 2023.





Google has updated its schedule for the introduction of “Privacy Sandbox” browser technology and the phasing out of third-party cookies.

In the new timeline, the privacy sandbox technology bundle has been split into five phases. In discussions, testing, implementation in Chrome (called “ready to deploy”), and transition state 1, Chrome “monitors adoption and feedback.” Stages that include ending support for third-party cookies for the three months ending “late 2023.”

“Late 2023” may sound like a long way off, but the timeline is in the third quarter of 2021, just months ahead of the controversial Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) “discussion.” We have announced that the discussion on the first party set will end. Was rejected by the W3C Technical Architecture Group as “harmful to the Web in its current form” and is scheduled to end in mid-November.

“Extended discussion and testing stages often produce better, more complete solutions, and test timelines and use case adoption readiness may change accordingly,” Google said. , The date has not been decided. There is no suggestion that any of the suggestions will be withdrawn. The company seems to believe that tweaking, rather than abandoning the proposal, can alleviate concerns.

Discussions on various parts will take place at the W3C Web Incubator Community Group (WICG), but at last week’s FLEDGE WICG Call, Google’s Michael Kleber, tech leader in the privacy sandbox, said W3C wouldn’t decide which technology. Suggested. Implemented at least in the context of FLEDGE (formerly TURTLEDOVE), it enables auctions of personalized ads in a more private way than it is today.

FLEDGE is in the spotlight with Microsoft’s invented PARAKEET and MaCAW. When asked by Julien Delhommeau, Staff Systems Architect at ad tech company Xandr, whether WICG would be willing to adopt FLEDGE or PARAKEET / MaCAW, Kleber said: The goal is not to have one winner, everyone else who loses the W3C goal comes up with lots of ideas, understands the good points of each, and the most needed features. All browsers seem to want long-term convergence. That’s why it’s important to understand how to achieve convergence. “

The purpose of Google’s privacy sandbox is to reduce user tracking while allowing the ad: tech industry to display customized ads to users.

“How can a website fund content by allowing third parties to view ads and measure ad performance, but not profile individual users?” Sam Dutton, a supporter of Google developers, asked. The company argued that removing personalization from web advertising would significantly reduce advertising revenue. We ran our own tests and disabled a randomly selected user’s third-party cookie (which tracks users across the web) for our own ad manager system.

“For the world’s top 500 publishers, the average revenue for the treatment group fell by 52% and the median per publisher fell by 64%,” Google reported.

Therefore, it requires a lot of money and there are subtle differences regarding questions such as centralizing even greater influence on the web in the hands of some large companies, especially Google.

When asked if personalized ads could be removed from the Web, Kleber said, “Most sites around the world lose 50-70% of their revenue with the alternatives you’re advocating. No, Google isn’t one. ” Of that. “He made this claim because it doesn’t require tracking technology,” Google earns most of its money from ads that appear in Google Search. “

As mentioned here, with the exception of Apple, the voices of Google and the ad: tech industry are louder in this debate than the voices of privacy advocates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2021/07/26/google_privacy_sandbox_roadmap/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos