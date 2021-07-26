Mario Kart 9 Release Date, Trailer, Leak, Track, Character, Theory





Mario Kart 9 hasn’t been officially announced by Nintendo, but it’s still one of the most anticipated games for anyone who owns a Nintendo Switch. Despite the frequent leaks, we don’t know much about the title, but we can guess about the game based on Nintendo’s silence and the great success of its predecessor, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Here is a summary.

When is the release date of Mario Kart 9?

Nintendo hasn’t announced Mario Kart 9, so we can’t really predict the release date.

That said, some of the hottest leaks around the game provide estimates of arrival. Nintendo insider Zippo wrote in a May 2021 blog post that a new Mario Kart entry not related to Home Circuits or Universal Theme Park Ride has been working for about three years during the 2020 holiday season or early 2021. I wrote that I am planning to make my debut. Given that Mario Kart wasn’t entirely included in the Nintendo E320201 catalog, this sounds like an early or mid-2022 title if this procurement applies.

There’s a lot you don’t know about Mario Kart 9, but the series has been postponed due to a new entry Nintendo

From our own analysis, we also feel that it is important to consider the success of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe when setting expectations about the potential of Mario Kart 9. Mario Kart 8 happens to be the most popular game on Nintendo Switch and the best-selling race. A game in US history, selling 35 million copies worldwide as of March this year. As long as this 2016 entry keeps the unit moving, Nintendo may not be motivated to release a follow-up soon. Rumors suggest a more imminent arrival, but it’s still important to remember these facts.

Is there a trailer for Mario Kart 9?

There is no trailer yet as the game has not been officially announced. However, please do your best to post as soon as the footage becomes available.

What does Leak say about Mario Kart 9 tracks and characters?

Like all popular Nintendo games, Mario Kart 9 knows a fair share of unfounded leaks, primarily due to 4chan’s posts that are inevitably copied to Reddit. Currently, there are two main ideas about Mario Kart 9. The first vision is a large crossover roster of characters similar to Super Smash Bros., further providing the Nintendo Kart experience. The confirmed characters working on the art in the instruction manual are:

MarioBowserIce ClimbersZelda (Breath of the Wild Design)

Leak also suggests that its controls are similar to Mario Kart 8, except for the addition of tackle and boost features. The only known stage comes from art that appears to feature the Mario Kart 8 Big Blue F-ZERO course. However, one of the details that could reveal this particular leak is that the source predicts the release date of the game in the third quarter of 2021. I’ve never heard of it, so that’s not the case.

A leak in Mario Kart 9 suggests that battle mode may be revived.Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Beyond the combined roster, the second 4chan leak copied by Spheromancer on Reddit, Mario Kart 9 is called Mario Kart Maximum, and updates all past tracks up to Mario Kart 8. Hardware suggesting that it will be the ultimate version of Mario Kart, which has been completely remastered into things. SNES tracks are said to be restyled with 16-bit flares. There are some other concepts from this leak.

The game has 16 races and additional options for 8 and 12 players. There are a total of 120 tracks. There are 54 characters: Starting Roster: Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, Bowser, Donkey Kong, Wario, Waruji, Hikigaeru, Koopa Troopa, Birdo, Shy GuyUnlockable: Daisy, Rosalina, Luma, Dry Bones, Piranha Plant, Paratroopa, Wiggler, Bowser Jr., Goomba, King Bob-Omb, Diddy Kong, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi, Lakitu, Pauline, King Boo, Star Mario, Hammer Bro, Dry Bowser, Metal Mario, Paper Mario, E. Professor Gadd, Boom Boom, Pompon, Kamek, Spike, Funky Kong, Larry, Roy, Remy, Iggy, Wendy, Morton, Ludwig, ROB, Link, Villager, Isabel, Incling, Captain Falcon, Kirby, My Character You can unlock by earning a certain number of coins, winning a certain number of games, and winning a gold trophy. Different outfits and car parts can be purchased from the new one. Store function that uses these coins. Ten unowned parts or replacements are updated in the store at random intervals. There are about 7 alts for each character. Alt includes Mario: Inverted Colors, Feather Mario, Cappy Mario, Summer Mario, Retro Mario and more. Luigi: File Luigi, Mansion Luigi, Ice Luigi, Taxi Luigi, Mario Color, etc. Peach: Wedding peach, cat peach, all black peach, glowing crown peach, rainbow color, etc. Difficulty is no longer CC system, instead simple (8 players 50cc), normal (12 players 100cc), advanced (12) Will be 150cc), and Mario Kart Pro (16 players 150cc). Battle Modes: Good Egg Galaxy, Star Road, Nintendo Switch, Beep Beep Tower, Super Seaside Shore, Bowser’s Blazing Kitchen, Warp Zone, Peach Castle, Flower Hills, Planet Pop Star New Mode: New Party In Battle Mode, each item The blocks are dice blocks and you can stack these blocks to get more numbers. Each number corresponds to the item when it is rolled, and the player wins when it exceeds 50. Another new mode is King of the Circle. In this team-based mode, players can earn up to 100 points by staying in one area of ​​the course.

As with all leaks, water recommends taking these with a grain of salt. Theoretically, these concepts might take a peek at the kind of things Nintendo developers are thinking of when developing Mario Kart 9. Both ideas sound like a version of Mario Kart 9 that fans might want, but as we’ve seen recently, the Nintendo Switch OLED model Nintendo is designed around what players expect. There is no history.

