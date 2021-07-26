



It’s important to know how to upload to Google Photos, especially if you take a lot of photos on your mobile phone. After all, if your device is lost, stolen or broken, you don’t want to lose all your precious photos.

The Google Photos app needs to back up all your photos and videos automatically, but it’s not always backed up. Your smartphone may be configured to upload content only if you are connected to Wi-Fi or if the app is not syncing the appropriate folders.

Fortunately, it’s very easy to manually upload to Google Photos on both mobile devices and desktop computers. You can also guarantee that the service will automatically back up your photos and videos with the quality of your choice in the future.

This guide will show you the easiest way to upload to Google Photos wherever you are.

How to upload to Google Photos: From your mobile phone

When Backup and Sync is turned on, the Google Photos app on your Android or iOS phone or tablet will automatically upload your photos and videos to the cloud. However, you can also upload it manually. Method is as follows.

1. Open the Google Photos app on your phone or tablet and select the photo or video you want to upload.

Tap the cloud icon in the upper right corner of the app. The message “Uploading” is displayed at the bottom of the screen.

(Image credit: Google)

2. If you don’t see the cloud icon, tap the three-line button in the upper right corner of the app. Select “Backup Now” to upload your photo or video to Google Photos.

(Image credit: Google)

3. To have your photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos automatically, tap your profile picture in the upper right corner of the app,[写真の設定]Choose.

If it is turned off, turn on Backup and Sync. If you’re worried about exceeding your monthly data usage limit, it’s at the bottom of the screen[モバイルデータの使用量]Tap to set the daily backup limit from 5MB to unlimited.

(Image credit: Google)

4. Google Photos automatically uploads the contents of your camera folder, but you can also back up other folders. Tap Device Folder Backup and select the folder you want to sync, such as screenshots and WhatsApp images.

(Image credit: Google)

5. To set Google Photos to upload photos and videos only when connected to Wi-Fi[バックアップと同期]After turning off, return to the account screen and[バックアップをオンにする]Tap.

(Image credit: Google)

6. Turn off the “Back up mobile data when there is no Wi-Fi” option.

To improve the quality of your uploads, change from the default “Storage Saver” (which reduces quality but uses less storage limits) to “Original Quality”.[確認]Tap to save these changes.

(Image credit: Google) How to upload to Google Photos: From your desktop

You can upload individual photos and videos, or their entire batch, to Google Photos from your desktop. The easiest way to do this using “Backup and Sync” via a web browser is:

1. Access the Google Photos website in your browser.[写真]In the upper right corner of the page[アップロード]Click the button[コンピューター]Choose.

[開く]When the box opens, select the photo or video you want to upload and[開く]Click. To upload multiple files, Ctrl-click or select with the mouse.

(Image credit: Google)

2. Alternatively, you can drag and drop photos and videos from your desktop to Google Photos in your browser. In the lower left corner of the window, you will see a pop-up confirming that the item has been uploaded.

To add photos and videos to a particular album, select the album when uploading, or[アルバム]Click to select an album there.In the upper right corner[写真を追加]Click the button[コンピューターから選択]Choose.

(Image credit: Google)

3.[アップロード]You can also select that option in the menu to import photos and videos from Google Drive. This will open a Google Drive window where you can select the files you want to upload to Google Photos.

(Image credit: Google)

4. To save the trouble of manually uploading photos and videos to Google Drive[アップロード]Of the menu[バックアップと同期のダウンロード]Select to download the free app to your PC or Mac.

(Image credit: Google)

5. Once downloaded, install and open the “Backup and Sync” app. Click Getting Started and select Sign in with your browser.

[許可]Click to allow the app access to your Google account.

(Image credit: Google)

6.[バックアップと同期]Go back to the app[写真とビデオのバックアップ]Select,[次へ]Click. Select a folder on your computer that will automatically back up and sync with Google Photos.

Specify whether you want to keep your photos and videos in their original size, or select Storage Saver to reduce the resolution and save space.

Lastly,[開始]Click to start uploading the contents of the selected folder to Google Photos. This will happen automatically when you add new items to these folders in the future.

(Image credit: Google)

