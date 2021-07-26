King River Capital Announces First Closure of Fund 2





Sydney and San Francisco-(BUSINESSWIRE)-King River Capital (King River), a leading technology-focused venture capital firm with offices in Sydney and the United States, is today its second fund (KRC Fund 2). ) Has been announced to have been successfully closed for the first time. ), Secure a commitment of US $ 95 million.

Investors in KRC Fund 2 include numerous technology entrepreneurs and leaders from companies such as Xero, AfterPay, Mirror and Palantir, reflecting King Rivers’ strong industry-wide relationship network in both Australia and the United States. I am. Other investors include major institutions and family offices such as Ariadne Australia, Belfer Management and Marinya Capital. The company expects full participation from existing Fund 1 investors into Fund 2.

KRC Fund 2 continues its corporate strategy of working closely with leading entrepreneurs and management to build innovative and iconic technology companies in the United States and Australia. King River provides founders with capital, experience and a global network to support the expansion and scaling of platforms and products across the international market.

King River makes minority equity investments in the software sector from early to growing stages, primarily across a variety of applications and domains. King Rivers’ first fund was committed across 11 companies across sectors such as FinTech, Digital Health, Logistics, Industrial Automation, Gaming and Enterprise Software.

King River recently made its first exit with its debut fund. Sentropy Technologies has announced a merger with Discord, a leading technology platform that helps the digital community protect itself from abuse and harassment, a voice, video and text communication service used by more than 150 people. One million people. King River led the Centropy Series A capital increase in November 2019, and King River co-founder Megan Guy has been on the company’s board since then.

King River has also just completed its first investment from a new fund with its participation in Paystand’s $ 50 million Series C Raise, announced last week. Paystand is a California-based blockchain-enabled business payments network that is leading the way in an open commercial financial system. Paystand breaks the traditional payment model by automating the entire cash life cycle, allowing businesses to unlock cashless, free, real-time payments.

Megan Guy, co-founder of King River Capital, commented:

We love helping talented and diverse entrepreneurs in the United States and Australia to rethink the world we live in and create technology companies that define the following categories: With a centralized and focused portfolio, our partnership can fully support founders at every stage of their journey as they build and expand their products and teams of excellence.

Zebrice, co-founder of King River Capital, said:

King River Capitals’ ability to provide portfolio companies with a bridge to Silicon Valley and high-quality networks in major global markets is a significant discrimination for us, not only for the founders we work with, but also for investors. It continues to be a factor in the market. We are pleased to receive strong support from our existing investor base. We are also pleased to welcome new investors to the fund.

Chris Barter, co-founder of King River Capital, said:

We are now witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime moment in a generation of world-leading innovations emanating from Australia. The flywheel moment came with a wealth of capital, engineering talent, and a successful exit built into a vibrant ecosystem. It can even be said that Sydney is rapidly becoming an Asian Palo Alto.

About King River Capital:

King River Capital is investing in a high-growth, high-growth software business that solves critical problems in large markets.

Since launching its first fund in 2019, King River has been involved in FinClear, Sendle, OSARO (Industrial Automation), Sentropy (Cyber ​​Safety), Lark (Digital Health) and more in the United States and Australia. We have invested capital in 11 companies.

The company was founded by three partners: Chris Barter, Zeb Rice and Megan Guy. Both have a strong track record in early to medium-term venture investment and have a legacy portfolio of more than 50 companies across multiple markets.

King Rivers Sydney’s office is located in Sally Hills, a suburb of the city center that is home to major tech start-ups and venture funds.

