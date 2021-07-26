The Nokia XR20 is a rugged 5G phone for $ 549.





The latest Nokia device from HMD Globals is the XR20. This is a rugged phone with 5G connectivity and will be available in late August for $ 549. In addition to robust physical protection, the XR20 ships with Android 11 and comes with a 4-year monthly security update plus a 3-year OS upgrade, so it’s well supported on the software side. I am. Considering that the first Android 12 of these updates will be released soon, the policy is much stronger than most midrange Android devices.

The XR20 has a long list of robust specifications. Its IP68 rating can withstand up to an hour of submersion in 4.9 feet (1.5 meters) of water. It also meets other standards of the MIL-STD 810H standard, including its ability to withstand temperatures from 131 F (55 C) to -7.6 F (-22 C) and protection against drops from up to 5.9 feet (1.8 meters). increase. The screen uses Gorilla Glass Victus, which Nokia boasts of being one of the toughest smartphones ever. You can also rest assured that it comes with a 2-year extended warranty (3 years in the UK) in the US.

The XR20 meets stringent specifications for submersion, water droplets, and extreme temperatures. Image: HMD Global

Beyond its rugged qualifications, the Nokia XR20 has many similarities to the non-rugged X20, starting with a 6.67-inch 1080p screen. It skips the X20s macro sensor and depth sensor and offers only two rear cameras, 48 ​​megapixel f / 1.79 main and 13 megapixel f / 2.4 ultra wide. Internally, it has a Snapdragon 480 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and I’ve found that this combination is sufficient if the X20 occasionally has problems. It has a 4,630mAh battery and supports Qi wireless charging.

When it comes to raw hardware specs, we’re not in a position to challenge the best midrange phones like the Samsung A525G and Pixel 4A 5G (which will soon give way to the 5A). The X20s camera doesn’t impress us and the Snapdragon 480 chipset may not offer best-in-class performance, but the XR20 is on the market for affordable mainstream rugged devices with sound software support. It may fill the gap.

The 6GB RAM / 128GB storage variation is the only one sold in the United States and will be available starting August 24th. Its version will be available in the UK for 449 and a 4GB RAM / 64GB storage option will also be available for 399. Both will be available in the UK starting July 27th.

The Nokia C30 has a huge 6,000mAh battery. Image: HMD Global Nokia C30, Nokia 6310 Feature Phone, Clarity Earbuds Pro

The HMD has also announced several other devices for global release: Nokia C30 and Nokia 6310. The C30 is a large screen big battery with the largest 6.82 inch panel Nokia ever and a 6,000 mAh battery. A version with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage will be available in the UK in September 1999.

Nokia Clarity Earbuds Pro includes active noise canceling. Image: HMD Global

Clarity Earbuds Pro includes active noise canceling, is IPX5 sweat and water resistant, and can be used for up to 9 hours on a single charge (7 hours with ANC enabled). The included case can be used for an additional 36 hours without ANC or for 28 hours with ANC enabled. They will be launched in the UK in September 1999.

The Nokia 6310 has a basic 2G connection and is accessible. Image: HMD Global

Finally, the Nokia 6310 is a 2G-only phone designed with accessibility in mind, including large buttons and fonts, allowing users to read text aloud. It will be available in the UK at 49 in August.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/26/22591113/nokia-xr20-rugged-phone-c30-6310-clarity-earbuds-pro The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos