Facebook makes a new pledge to help improve gender equality within the technology sector





As part of this week’s Increasing Diversity in Innovation conference, Facebook is working on a new initiative aimed at increasing employee diversity, especially to undervalued inventors across the technology sector. We aim to improve support.

As explained on Facebook:

“The growing diversity of innovation brings together government, academia and technology industry leaders to discuss ways to help undervalued inventors. Conference sessions are unconscious bias, systematic in the patent process. Unfairness, technology to reach diverse inventors, and innovation. “

Apart from the educational session, each participant in the conference signs a “Pledge to Increase Inventor Diversity”. This is an organization’s effort to increase support for undervalued inventors.

Facebook, which has helped create the pledge and is already working on its goals, has announced that it is taking this step further with the expansion of its program aimed at achieving gender equality in patents. did.

“Recently, we are piloting small group brainstorming sessions for female inventors and expanding these sessions to other groups of undervalued inventors. Women who support women through the patent process. Create a mentorship program for women next year. “

Facebook makes various commitments to improve equality with representatives within its employees and regularly updates progress towards such situations through diversity and inclusion reports.

Gender equality in particular is an important focus for the company. As shown in the latest update, Facebook is due to a year-on-year decrease in the overall share of women who actually work in the organization (37% in 2020 vs. 36.7% in 2021).

Facebook has seen a slight increase in the proportion of women in tech (24.8% vs. 24.1%), but 2020 was clearly complicated by the pandemic. However, the numbers show that despite Facebook’s commitment, there are still ways to improve gender expression more broadly.

And Facebook is paying more attention to that true progress …

“… it wouldn’t be possible without a variety of perspectives on how our products are used around the world.”

It’s easy to hear a broader commitment to this element and assume it’s going well, so it’s important that the company be held to explain this element.

As always, balance is needed, but Facebook itself explains that Facebook needs more diversity within its employees.

Hopefully these new elements will reinforce that focus.

