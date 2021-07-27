The new Samsung Flip and Fold leak shows water resistance, rendering, and S pen case





The new leak suggests that both Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 will be IPX8 water resistant, comparable to Samsung’s non-foldable phones. The information was previously posted by Max Weinbach and is now backed by Evan Blass. Evan Blass tweeted the rating with what looks like an image from Samsung showing that the phone is scattered. Water-resistant pieces will be added to the leaks and piles of images we’ve seen up to Samsung’s August 11 unpacking event, where the phone is expected to be announced.

As SlashGear points out, the rumored IPX8 rating on mobile phones does not cover dust resistance. This has been a bit of a concern since Samsung started making foldable handsets. (This explainer has a good look at how IP ratings work.) However, official water resistance ratings are reassuring for those who are worried about the durability of historically expensive cell phones. Will be. It also allows the phone to better fit with other Samsung flagships that have been water resistant for years.

There are few collapsible details in the future.

Z Flip3-6.7 “Inside / 1.9” Cover Display-12MPx2 (Rear) / 10MP (Selfie)

Z Fold3-7.6 “Internal / 6.2” External Display-12MPx3 (Rear) / 10MP (Cover SELPHY) / 4MP (Main SELPHY)-Two optional S-pen (Pro and Fold Edition)

Both phones IPX8pic.twitter.com/lPm60yCzvt

Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 26, 2021

Blass’s tweet also mentions phone camera and screen specifications, as well as S-pen options reported to be available on the Z Fold 3. Thanks to another leak, I also learned how Samsung wants the stylus to be installed. To Phone: Use a case that fits directly above the hinge. It’s a similar approach to Samsung’s handling of including pen support on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but it may be a bit more elegant.

The pen slides directly above the ZFold 3s hinge. Image: 91Mobiles Looks like the coolest PDA in the world. Image: 91Mobiles

We also found that WinFuture reported leaking the official marketing rendering for the Z Flip 3. This allows you to better see the larger exterior screen and the dual camera turned around (unfortunately the previous leak). The outer screen of the original Z Flip and Z Flip 5G was small, with notifications and a clock in the corner of the phone cover. The next generation seems to be easier for anyone trying to see notifications or take a selfie with the main camera.

Z-flip lid screen and camera. Image: The inside of the WinFuture phone is almost familiar.Image: WinFuture steps to reduce foldables from luxury purchases

Rumors of water resistance and compatibility with the Z Folds S Pen show that Samsung’s clamshell phones have the features already found in traditional handsets. It’s a step towards making them practical rather than a luxury purchase, but there are still ways to go even if discounted, the Z Flip 5G and Z Fold 2 are offered at a price premium and several ways (you) Look, Z flip camera).

