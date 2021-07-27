Innovation Edwards ALS pioneered AF smartwatch efforts to help speed up future leaders> Edwards Air Force Base> News





Edwards Air Force Base, California-

Ellington Airman Leadership School is pioneering the use of smartwatches in innovative Air Force efforts and training tomorrow’s leaders to be more efficient, effective and ready in areas of ever-increasing demand. increase.

This is the first time for Edwards Air Force Base, California.

The school will introduce smartwatches and will implement smart rings in the near future to incorporate biofeedback and personal management techniques into the curriculum.

This will help students become better leaders and improve physical activity, sleep, when to work on which tasks, and other benefits that will help them achieve more professionally and personally, Master Warrior. Said. Chad Hardesti, Commander of ALS.

This first happened in the ALS classroom, where records and first records are most often achieved over the base.

But that didn’t happen in a vacuum.

The school was backed by SparkEd, the 412th Test Wing innovation team. This team has funded all Garmin Fenix ​​6S watches. The school also works closely with the Air Force’s enlisted specialized military education offices and the Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit.

“Big Air Force is very interested in what we are doing here with these wearables,” Hadesti said. “We have communicated with them throughout the process of making them part of the curriculum,” he said.

The first class to receive the watch graduated on July 16th. On the first day of class, students learned the features and features of the watch, downloaded the app to their smartphone and synced their devices.

This provides biofeedback that is collected, interpreted by software, and provided through a convenient interface that helps you understand how to use the data to improve performance when pacing with ALS. increase.

“Students love wearables,” Hadesti said.

“Most of them leave them almost 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide you with a lot of data that you can use,” he said.

As part of that interface, students will be introduced to some new concepts. One of these is the term body battery.

The body battery is based on the wearer’s own biometric measurements to estimate how much he or she can challenge at a particular moment to properly perform physically or mentally demanding tasks. Used for. The device measures heart rate variability, activity levels, stress levels, and sleep data to estimate the device’s wearer’s body battery. This is represented by a number from 1 to 100.

During a particular lesson, the instructor asked the students to check their body’s battery level. “Usually the batteries in their bodies are high in the morning,” Tech said. Sgt. Carmen Turcios Munos, ALS instructor. “They will come at the level of the late 90’s and late 80’s, and then some of them will be in their late 30’s later in the day, especially after lunch.”

It’s one thing to talk in class about predicting the energy levels they or those under their command will have, and take that into account when planning the day. The lesson has new meaning when students see their numbers driving points home, the instructor says.

One of the obvious benefits of biofeedback is during physical training where the instructor asks class members to improve.

“We want our students to take their performance to a whole new level,” says Munoz.

“When you go out for a run, you can not only time your run and record your distance, but you can also monitor your heart rate and use pacing guidance to adjust your pace. This will improve your run time. You can, “she said.

Munoz also said the instructor issued a step challenge in the third week of training. The person who took the most steps was declared the winner. The winner took more than 87,000 steps that week and spent most of his student time in the classroom.

The instructor also said that many students were able to better understand their health and how simple measurements such as resting heart rate affect performance.

“Some of them are thinking about their resting heart rate.’If my hearing is so high, I’m not very healthy. Maybe I should start a little more aerobic exercise. “I think it’s for them,” Munoz said.

Students said the clock released them from their phone, Munoz said.

“They also like the ability to receive text and email directly to the device, which keeps students up-to-date and minimizes distractions from the phone,” she says. Told.

According to Hardesty, one of the great benefits of using these wearable devices is that they provide data points that help students understand why they worked in one situation and why they didn’t. Is to do. Analyzing class-wide data can also be an indicator that instructors can use to ensure that classroom activities are designed to maximize student benefits. In addition, passing group data to the Air Force level could impact future curriculum, Hadesti said.

Once approved by the Air Force, you will be able to use our ring in addition to your watch. The ring also captures a person’s biometrics, but takes various variables that complement the functionality of the watch, says Hardesti.

Hardesty proposed the idea of ​​using the smartwatch twice to the SparkEd team (AFWERX-approved Edwards official Spark Cell). The team then agreed to fund the purchase of the watch.

AFWERX’s core mission is to improve the capabilities of the Air Force by connecting innovators, simplifying technology transfers, and accelerating results by connecting diverse and innovative members of industry, academia and government. .. Create Air Force functional options and prototype opportunities. Facilitates a streamlined acquisition process. Foster an innovative culture of Airmen.

Each AFWERX Spark Cell operates semi-autonomously to pursue locally generated ideas and projects. Spark is a grassroots innovation program that enables Airmen to bring tomorrow’s tools to today’s Warfighter.

