Samsung confirms support for Z-fold 3S pen as noteline is at a loss





Samsung doesn’t want to have a lot of surprises at the unpacking event on August 11th. The leak has already revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, two new Galaxy smartwatches, and the new Galaxy Buds 2. Today, Samsung Mobile President TM Roh continues the recent tradition of publishing pre-event blog posts. It sets some news, expectations and suggests some additional details. Roh Moo-hyun has promised to improve the durability of the folding screen, support the stylus, and Samsung will not release a new notebook this time.

I couldn’t imagine the Unpacked invitation in the photo above, but Roh just came out and said there was a new foldable device this year. The 3rd generation foldable device opens up amazing new multitasking features and enhanced durability.

The key word to pay attention to is improvement of durability, and the theme that comes to mind again when Roh Moo-hyun touches Z Flip 3 is a more durable, more sophisticated style armed with stronger materials. I wrote that it would be.

Samsung promises more durable, stronger materials

With each successive Samsung foldable phone, the durability of the screen has improved, from the complete blunder of the first canceled product to the sophisticated plastic screen and finally the ultra-thin glass. .. It’s not yet clear what Samsung will do to make it even more durable, but there’s still room for improvement.

Recent leaks indicate that the two foldable phones may be IPX8 waterproof. This could be part of this endurance story.

Durability is an important specification for folding a cell phone, but it’s doubly important for the next Z Fold 3, which has confirmed that Roh supports the stylus. However, it may not work with existing S-pen designed for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This is because Roh has shown that Samsung will announce the first ever S-pen designed specifically for foldable phones.

A recent leak on 91mobiles shows that there is a case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and there is a place to store the new S Pen with a slot directly in the middle behind the hinge.

Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 3 case. Image: 91mobiles

President Roh has set another expectation: there will be no Galaxy Note announced this year: Instead of announcing a new Galaxy Note this time, we will add more of our beloved note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices. Will spread.

Samsung said in its financial results announcement in March this year that it could be a burden to announce two flagship models a year, so it suggested that it might skip making notes. It’s probably a reference to an ongoing chip shortage, but there are generally other question marks around the noteline. Since the stylus is supported on the regular Samsung Galaxy S21 line, the main advantage of taking notes is that there is a place to store the stylus. Whether Samsung actually intends to continue making Galaxy Note devices is an open question.

Finally, the Rohs post makes a vague reference to collaborations with trusted industry leaders such as Google and Microsoft, suggesting that Z Fold 3 could improve multitasking support.

Hopefully that also means that Samsung, Google and Microsoft will work together to normalize the behavior of multitasking on Android. Fragmented ghosts have plagued them since the advent of foldable phones. Samsung and Microsoft each offer different experiences on how to organize and manage different windows on the screen. Google regularly adds folding support to Android, but isn’t focused on ensuring that smartphones from different manufacturers work the same way.

Finally, Roh gestures to Samsung and Google’s collaboration on the new Wear OS 3 smartwatch platform. He confirmed that Samsung will continue to integrate the watch with the Galaxy software ecosystem and noted that both Samsung Health and SmartThings will continue to be monitored.

Samsung will hold an unpacking event online only on August 11th at 10am (Eastern Standard Time) / 7am (Pacific Standard Time) in the fall of 2020. The day is fully covered and even more leaks can occur before that.

