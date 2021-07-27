Jeff Bezos Offers $ 2 Billion Reduction Due to NASA’s Human Lunar Module Contract





Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos has offered to waive $ 2 billion in payments if NASA chooses his company’s Human Moon Lander for the Artemis program.

Blue Origin has partnered with Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper to develop a lander called the Blue Moon, which will be launched by the Blue Origin rockets New Glenn and the United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Rocket. The four companies formed what is called the national team and submitted proposals for the Artemis Human Landing System Program.

Leidos companies Dynetics and SpaceX also submitted suggestions. Finally, NASA chose SpaceXs Starship, which will give Elon Musks a $ 2.9 billion deal in April. Shortly after the announcement, both Dynetics and Blue Origin filed a bid protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office, risking NASA choosing only one vehicle for the Lunar Gateway-to-Moon astronaut shuttle. Claimed to have made a decision.

advertisement

GAO must decide whether to reject, reject or maintain the bid protest until August 4. If it supports the protest, GAO agrees with Blue Origins’ argument that NASA has unfairly granted SpaceX the only human lander contract. Historically, Blue Origin was unsuccessful when it followed this route when a US government agency transferred Bezos for a contract.

[TRENDING: Fla. sued over unemployment benefits | System swirls off Fla. | Fauci: US headed in wrong direction]

advertisement

Illustration of the design of a SpaceX Starship human lander carrying NASA astronauts to the moon during an Artemis mission. Credit: SpaceX (WKMG 2021)

Prior to GAO’s decision, Bezos and Blue Origin wrote an open letter to NASA administrator Bill Nelson, asking the task to select additional landers. Bezos argues that choosing only one company could further delay and boost the cost of returning humans to the moon.

Instead of this single-source approach, Bezos writes that NASA should embrace the original strategy of competition. Competition prevents a single source from having an insurmountable influence over NASA. NASA will find that if there is no competition for a short contract period, it will try to negotiate late deadlines, design changes and cost overruns, limiting its options. Without competition, NASA’s short-term and long-term lunar ambitions would be delayed, ultimately costing more and not in the national interest.

advertisement

Bezos has proposed new deals to consider, including proposing to NASA to reduce the price of landers by $ 2 billion. Blue Origin also covers the cost of further developing the lunar module, which Bezos says is a contribution of over $ 1 billion that Bezos has already committed to developing the BE-July lander engine.

According to the proposal, Blue Origin’s Moonlander cost $ 5.99 billion, while SpaceX’s Starship was $ 2.9 billion.

Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper are working together to build a human lunar module system. A mockup of the lander arrived at the Johnson Space Center in August 2020. (Image: Blue Origin) (WKMG 2020)

Bezos writes that the national team is open to other proposals and is ready to negotiate with NASA. The ball is currently on the agency court.

Bezos writes that all NASA needs to do is use this offer to modify the contract in Appendix H that we hold today.

The human landing system is an important part of the NASA Artemis program, which plans to return astronauts to the moon from 2024. The astronaut’s landing system needs to work with the NASA Orion spacecraft and the moon-orbiting gateway station to bring humans back to the next moon. A few years.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG Click Orlando- All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2021/07/26/jeff-bezos-offers-to-shave-off-2b-for-nasa-human-moon-lander-contract/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos