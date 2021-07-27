Aside from 3310-Nokia’s new XR20 wants to be the next indestructible phone





Nokia

If the Nokia 3310 hits a car, it is the car that will be damaged. At the very least, it’s what myths (and many memes) claim about Nokia’s classic phones since 2000. And Nokia’s latest launch, the XR20, wants to regain some of its magic at a company that boasts it’s one of the hardest-wearing smartphones around.

Unlike the original 3310, the XR20 is a suitable smartphone, running Android 11 and featuring a large 6.67-inch display covered with Gorilla Glass Victus, Corning’s toughest glass. Designed based on the “military standard MIL-STD-810H”, it is basically extremely resistant to drops and collisions. Naturally, it has an IP68 rating for water and dust. Overall, it’s a pretty strong sounding kit.

Cut chatter

Of course, it’s still a phone with a big old screen, so you can’t expect it to withstand 10,000 feet of free fall on hard concrete, but it can survive if you pin the handlebars of your bike or hit the deck. You should be able to. Go down the hillside and build a career. Needless to say, we want to get a model (or two) to see how durable these things are. In the test I wanted to do, I trapped it between the biceps of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, put on wise shoes and stepped on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lost. Yet another round of classic snakes that includes being thrown into the wall with frustration when. Please contact me, Mr. Johnson.

Place it near a powerful circular saw, but it may not be direct.

Nokia

According to Nokia, this phone isn’t just for wild outdoor types (mountains, cyclists, cross-country runners, etc.), but for people who just want a phone that can put up with any life and keep chag. And. When fewer phones collapse and become a landfill. This is a good philosophy, and Nokia backs it up by offering three years of software updates and another year of security updates to keep it safe and up-to-date. Even better, Nokia offers a free screen replacement if it breaks in the first year of use and promises to plant 50 trees for every XR20 sold.

Other specifications include a dual rear camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4805G processor with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. All of this sounds pretty low in the midrange, but it’s actually a durability factor that pushed the price up to the $ 550 starting point. Launched in the US and UK on August 24th, prices in the UK start at 399.

For the XR20, slippery and wet photography surfaces are fine. The proof is in this photo.

Nokia

Nokia also announced the C30, a 6.8-inch phone with a 6,000mAh high-capacity battery at a low price of just 99 in the UK. Another classic reissue, the Nokia 6310, has been added. This is a 2G feature phone with a UK price of 50. The wide availability of these two mobile phones is unknown at the time of publication, but will be updated as details become available.

