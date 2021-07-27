No new Galaxy Note this year as Samsung’s foldable has gained S-pen functionality – TechCrunch





Samsung sent an invitation to the Unpacked event on August 11th last week. It’s clear that this is (ironically) packed by company standards, but it’s also worth noting that it’s not included in this event. In short, many rumors point out that Samsung is skipping the annual Galaxy Note update.

In today’s blog post, TM Roh, president of the company and head of the mobile communications business, wrote: Instead of announcing the new Galaxy Note, we’re extending the capabilities of our beloved Note to more Samsung Galaxy devices. The language does not completely clarify what it means for the future of my beloved Samsung, even with occasional irregular phablets. No, do you pay attention to this event? This year? Ever?

Samsung provided TechCrunch with the following description: There are no plans to launch a new Galaxy Note device in 2021. Instead, Samsung will continue to expand the Note experience, bringing many of its popular productivity and creativity features, including the S Pen, to the entire Galaxy ecosystem. .. We will share details of our future portfolio as soon as we are ready to announce.

Early rumors pointed to the lack of new notes, up to supply chain issues that continued for most of 2020 and 2021. However, further speculation left many doubts that the company would eventually abolish the Galaxy Note series on the eve of its 10th anniversary. Is it possible that a pioneering phablet ran the course, especially when the other Samsung flagships were getting bigger and sucking up their full potential?

What is clear is that some of the devices announced on the 11th will follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy S21, bringing Note-like features, including S-Pen functionality. Perhaps this means at least the Galaxy Z Fold, confirming previous rumors that the foldable is the latest Galaxy device that blurs the line between it and Note. Perhaps this also means that the display of the product will be further enhanced. Recent leaks show a carrying case with a pen holster, rather than baking the slot directly into the already complex design of the fold.

We hope you’ll join us in the next Galaxy Z family debut and share our foldable surprises, including the first ever S-pen designed specifically for foldable mobile phones. Executives are also confirming the arrival of the new Z Fold, while promising a more sophisticated style, armed with more durable and stronger materials for the new Galaxy Z Flip.

The news concludes with a reference to the One UI Watch that appears to confirm that the latest Galaxy Watch will have a cameo appearance in the next Unpacked.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/07/26/no-new-galaxy-note-this-year-as-samsungs-foldables-gain-s-pen-functionality/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos