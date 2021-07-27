13-inch MacBook Pro M12020 Review





We’ve run benchmarks and compared the MacBook Pro to previous generations and MacBook Airs, but what’s of interest here is the comparison with older Macs. Most M1 MacBook Pro customers now own an older MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, perhaps a 15-inch MacBook Pro, and wonder if the M1 MacBook Pro is a good replacement or if it’s wise to wait. It may be. Until the introduction of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, which is rumored to have an M1X chip.

That’s why this review compares the M1 MacBook Pro to the 15-inch Macbook Pro 2016 with a quad-core Intel chip rather than the previous version. Is it possible to replace the M1 MacBook Pro with a 15-inch MacBook Pro?

First impression

Apple keeps packages sparse-the company has long placed great importance on saving resources, but unlike the Apple Watch and iPhone, the power supply is included in the box. Otherwise, it doesn’t make much sense. The power adapter produces 61 watts and the USB-C charging cable is 2 meters long. There is also a small booklet with brief instructions and stickers. That’s all.

As Apple’s software chef Craig Federeigi showed in the presentation video for the M1 MacBook, and when recreating the IMAGE here, the MacBook Pro wakes up as soon as the lid is opened. You’ll hear the familiar startup gong that Apple brought back with Big Sur, with a white Apple logo on a black background.

The setup wizard will guide you through the necessary steps. First create an administrator account, then create an account for day-to-day operations. The battery is about 70% of the time it was first started.

Feeling

The previous working tool, the 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro, had no keyboard issues. Four years later, some of the buttons are worn out, and despite being one of the nasty butterfly-mechanism keyboards that Apple has since replaced, the keys don’t get stuck. The 2016 Mac keys now rattle loudly, but don’t bother themselves. The keyboard on the M1 MacBook Pro looks a little smoother.

The screen of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is clearly smaller than the 15-inch MacBook, but the smaller size of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is perfect for most needs. If you feel you need more space, just plug your MacBook Pro into a 32-inch display. It doesn’t get uncomfortable warm when used on your lap, and fans don’t bark at us.

The battery level display hardly works. Perhaps the comparison is a bit unfair. The 15-inch MacBook Pro’s battery is four years old and isn’t fully charged today. It warns you not to leave your new MacBook Pro connected at all times (although changing your energy management can reduce battery drain issues). You don’t need to connect your M1 MacBook Pro. As a rule, the MacBook Pro M1 only needs to be plugged into the charger every two days and has a very good battery life.

However, the 13-inch model has its drawbacks. Only two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports can be used here. One has an adapter for HDMI signals for large monitors, and the other is occupied by a Time Machine volume. The 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro has four Thunderbolt 3 / USB-C ports.

For everyday work

Now let’s talk about how you use your M1 MacBook Pro for your day-to-day work. For us, this includes a variety of web browsers, Microsoft office packages, parts of Creative Cloud, especially Photoshop and InDesign.

There are some issues here, even though Apple has included Rosetta2, which transforms Intel X86 code so that it can run on ARM-based systems. Early adopters will struggle, but there are several of these apps running natively on M1 chips, such as Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Outlook, and Firefox supports M1 processors. doing. Check the list of apps supported by M1Mac.

For other apps, Apple’s translation layer Rosetta needs to do the work so that the old software can run on the new Mac. The first time you launch a program for an Intel Mac, you need to install Rosetta 2, but the installation is so fast that there is almost no delay in the program launch sequence.

I was interested in using the M1 MacBook Air with a 7-core GPU to make a difference with one more graphics chip. This is basically the media software department. I had my old and new MacBook Pro export a project that lasted more than 5 minutes as an uncompressed AIFF file with 14 tracks (5 of which were muted). The 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 and its 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU completed in 50 seconds, and the 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro with 6-processor cores took just over two minutes.

CPU

You can’t expect results that are significantly different from artificial benchmarks such as Geekbench, Cinemabench, Blackmagic SpeedDisk and the MacBook Air M1, but repeat the measurements. I’m particularly interested in comparing it to the 2016 MacBook Pro 2016, but starting in the fall of 2019, the 16-inch MacBook Pro will have a Core i7 with six CPU cores and 16GB of RAM (the M1 Macbook Pro has 16GB of RAM). It has 8GB of shared memory).

The results speak for themselves. However, classification is required. Certainly, here we compare apples and oranges to some extent. It’s a new device four years ago. But it’s a clear indication of how fast Apple Silicon can make a Mac-and we’re looking forward to not coming yet.

The APSI Benchmark lets you see how Intel Core i7 slows down the performance of your 2016 MacBook Pro. You can also hear the voices of fans of the 16-inch MacBook Pro that I bought last summer. In addition, the battery loses 30% of its charge during the procedure.

Benchmark 15 inch MacBookPro i5 2016 16 inch MacBookPro i7 2019 13 inch MacBookPro M1 2020 APSI Bench Standard 52.8101.9 79.1 APSI Bench Long Term 80.8257.69 83.33

At APSI’s standard load, the M1 MacBook Pro far outperforms the devices it’s supposed to replace in the office, but still lags behind the 9th generation Core i7.

The CPU Geekbench results are devastating for the 2019 16-inch MBP, and you no longer have to talk about devices four years ago.

In GPU Geekbench testing, the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s discrete Radeon graphics were ahead of the M1’s integrated core, but the lead wasn’t that big.

With Cinebench, the results were clearer. Here, the 2016 MBP is far behind, and the M1 is actually 16 inches ahead of the MBP. It also proves that it is not an M1 MacBook Air. It’s not long and noisy, but for the first time I was able to hear the fans.

The 2019 16in MacBook Pro SSD was a bit faster than the M1 MacBook Pro SSD, but that’s not that important. This really makes a difference only if the SoC runs out of RAM and the system needs to outsource it to the SSD.

Camera and software

The M1 MacBook comes with a 720piSight camera that is still outdated and incredibly low quality. It’s no coincidence that a futile person buys a webcam on a MacBook or configures an iPhone as an external camera that looks great in video conferencing. Apple could have installed a better camera module on the MacBook Air M1 and MacBook Pro M1, as it did on the 24-inch iMac, but it didn’t.

So if you need a decent webcam on your Mac, you’ll have to buy it separately or wait for the 2021 MacBook Pro, which is due out this fall. Future Apple M1 MacBooks may offer 1080p and higher webcams, as well as Face ID and Apple’s TrueDepth camera system.

verdict

For our mobile work purposes, the M1 MacBook Pro is a complete replacement for the 15-inch MacBook Pro, offering both high speed and unprecedented battery life (managed without charging for two consecutive business days). .. On the contrary, the small form factor doesn’t bother me as much as we thought it would. It fits much better in our backpack. The screen is bright and vivid. The biggest compromise is the sound (although there are other output devices for it) and the poor 720p camera. The camera is one of the reasons why we can’t wait for the 14-inch Macbook Pro, which is said to be coming in late 2021. It can even bring Face ID.

This article was originally published in Macwelt. Translated by Karen Haslam.

Note: You may be able to earn commissions at no additional cost if you purchase from the links on this site.

