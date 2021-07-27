Facebook’s new Metaverse group adds Instagram, game executives





Facebook Holiday, a private beta social universe, could be the focus of Facebook’s Metaverse group.

Facebook is making a big bet on the Metaverse, and the new organization within Facebook Reality Labs will focus on hot areas. The new group aims to become a “connective tissue” between the company’s VR and AR and telepresence products such as Facebook Portal, said Andrew Bosworth, Facebook’s vice president of VR and AR products, on Monday. Told.

“The Metaverse already exists as a collection of digital worlds, each with its own physics, and determines what is possible within it. The clear quality of the Metaverse is its presence, that is, with people. The focus is on FRL. It’s about building products that have a presence in the entire digital space. ”

According to Bosworth, Facebook’s metaverse definition sounds diverse, but it’s also like a cross-platform group focused on merging traditional Facebook, games, and VR / AR into one cohesive world. I can hear you. Emphasis is multi-device and certainly looks like a VR option. Facebook’s unpublished social metaverse, Horizon, appears to be the backbone of many of the future growth of the Metaverse group.

The new group will be headed by Instagram Product Head Vishal Shah. Facebook Gaming’s Vivek Sharma will lead the cloud infrastructure team, and Jason Rubin (formerly Oculus, now Facebook Gaming) will be responsible for the content of the new group.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed with him earlier this year the idea of ​​building a connection metaverse for work and entertainment through the company’s upcoming social platform, Horizon. He recently re-emphasized his interest in the Metaverse in a conversation with Casey Newton via The Verge.

