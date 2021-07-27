Former awesome developer apologizes for the miserable old Blizzcon video





Image: Blizzard

Last week, a clip of a developer Q & A session at Blizzcon 2010 was spread by word of mouth. In the video, a woman stepped into Blizzard’s men’s panel and pointed out that almost every female character in World of Warcraft appears to have come out of the Victoria’s Secret catalog. The group’s flashy reaction, including jokes about choosing different catalogs, caused anger and anger throughout the industry. One of the men involved in the panel, former Blizzard lead designer Greg Street, has since apologized.

On July 23rd, Chris Bratt of People Make Games posted a clip for Blizzcon 2010. In this clip, a woman asked Blizzard about the lack of body shape diversity in the World of Warcrafts. She said the majority of the famous Blizzard characters look like sexy supermodels.

The woman in the video said she loves what you did in World of Warcraft. I love having a lot of strong female characters. But I was wondering if I could have some that didn’t look like they came out of the Victoria’s Secret catalog.

After cheers and embarrassing boos from the audience, the table developers expressed confusion. What do you mean Which catalog do you want someone to leave just to ironically follow up on it? A group of Blizzard men, including J. Allen Black and Alex Afrasiabi (fully named in the proceedings), continued to defensively joking about her question instead of giving a sincere answer. .. Even after the woman left Mike, the panel developers continued to joking about her question. It’s hard to watch because this video is related to an incident that happened more than a decade ago, as California is leading the proceedings in the company and its alleged fraternity boy culture.

G / O media may receive fees

On July 23, former World of Warcraft lead designer Greg Street, who was on the original panel, responded to the dispute. In it, he tries to explain what happened, but he admits that he made a mistake in a long series of tweets, which eventually led to an apology. Street left Blizzard in 2013 and joined Riot Games the following year.

You see, that was a silly answer at the time, and it’s certainly not aging well, Street said. I wish I had said something better at that time. The street did not react in time for the press.

Street said in a follow-up post that at the time he was unfamiliar with this kind of exchange with fan questions. He also said from the stage that he couldn’t really see someone clearly facing him. In short, the unpleasant reaction of women may not have been obvious to the developers. A few years after the fact, when he saw her facial expression on that viral clip, he claimed that it made him feel terrible. He also said that his Blizzcon answer was unlikely to be his last silly answer, and strangely apologized in advance for possible bad reactions in the future.

I’m not trying to talk for Blizzard, he tweeted. And Im certainly isn’t trying to talk for women or POC in Blizzard. I believe that men in leadership roles have a responsibility and obligation to make women and other marginalized people feel welcome, happy and successful in our studio. increase. That is, all men in the studio do, especially studio leaders.

A few hours after posting the original thread, Street apologized to the woman in the Blizzcon 2010 clip, along with many follow-ups about the company itself.

I find the video embarrassing, Street wrote. We apologize to the player who asked the question and all the other players who were disappointed with our answer. I think there are more important voices we need to hear now. But the video can remind us that we can be better.

Diablo co-creator Chris Metzen, who retired in 2016, issued his own official statement, acknowledging the failure of him and other members of the company. Former Blizzard boss Mike Morheim also issued a statement by Twitter Longer stating that the Blizzard woman had failed. Both of these are in response to the widespread claim that Blizzard’s current and former female workers suffer from sexism, sexual harassment and more.

The apology and most threads look honest, but this, along with other recent ex-Blizzard Head Honmachi apologies, has little effect on women who have been endlessly harassed while working for the company. Many of them tried to speak up, but doing so was ignored or punished. Other former and current workers are wondering if those in power couldn’t really know what was happening at the time and the degree of responsibility of all involved.

If you know who (or happens to be her!) Is the woman in the Blizzcon clip for the virus, send an email to [email protected]

