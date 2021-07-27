Nanometer no longer: Intel renames process to match TSMC





Intel has matched its foundry rival TSMC with a new process naming convention for each node, but launched its first shot in the competition for sub-nanometer terminology. Below 1 nm, we are moving to what is now called the “Angstrom era of semiconductors.”

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of the Intel Accelerated event, has released a detailed process roadmap for future nodes. All of this is tied to a new way to reference nodes. “We are accelerating our innovation roadmap to take a clear path to handle performance leadership by 2025,” he says.

Gelsinger further states that Intel “relentlessly pursues Moore’s Law and the path to innovation with the magic of silicon.”

Must love how Gelsinger is talking about his company. He is back and has a top job. I can’t imagine Bob Swan or Brian Krzanich talking about “the magic of silicon.” It’s refreshing to have a passion with Intel’s latest CEO.

This acceleration and remarketing can also be read as a wise move by Intel to drive its IDM 2.0 strategy and launch a contract foundry business comparable to something like TSMC. And what’s a better way to measure yourself against competition than to match node naming conventions to theirs?

The industry has been talking for some time about changing the way we talk about process nodes. The nanometer term (formerly used to describe the gate length of a transistor) means that it becomes less and less over time. From the moment the transistor became three-dimensional with the move to FinFET (or Tri-Gate in Intel’s terminology) in 2011, one-dimensional measurements became completely irrelevant.

This means that Intel is becoming more and more obsolete. Through its manufacturing partner TSMC, AMD was able to showcase a nominal 7nm CPU, but Intel’s desktop chips are still sluggish at the old 14nm node.

However, as I regularly point out here in PC Gamer, Intel’s 10nm node is much more similar to TSMC’s N7 or 7nm node when it comes to transistor density.

As a result, Intel has forgotten all of its nanometer guffs and will use the new rules from the Enhanced SuperFin node that will form the basis of the next Alder Lake CPU. The first to appear is Intel 7, which is the new name for the nominally 10nm Enhanced SuperFin node, alongside TSMC’s N7 process.

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel 7 is currently in mass production, and Intel claims it’s fair to give it a new name, as the node offers 10-15% performance improvement over its predecessor, the 10nm SuperFin. This is a performance jump that you would expect from a new process, and Intel is currently selling it that way.

After that, it hits “Intel 4”, which was formerly called 7nm, aligns with TSMC’s N4 process, and gets “Intel 3”. This allows you to guess which rival node you will face directly. ..

Intel has a little more detail on the advanced roadmap.

Based on FinFET transistor optimization, Intel 7 improves performance per watt by approximately 10% to 15% compared to Intel 10nm SuperFin. Intel 7 will be included in products such as Alder Lake for clients in 2021 and Sapphire Rapids for data centers scheduled for production in the first quarter of 2022. Intel4 fully adopts EUV lithography and uses Ultra to print very small features. -Short wavelength light. With an area improvement and a performance gain of about 20% per watt, Intel 4 will be in production in late 2022 for products shipped in 2023, such as Meteor Lake for clients and Granite Rapids for data centers. You will be able to do it. Intel 3 takes advantage of further optimizations in FinFETs and EUV improvements to improve performance per watt by approximately 18% compared to Intel 4 and further improve area. Intel 3 is ready to begin production in late 2023. The Intel20A marks the arrival of the Angstrom era with two groundbreaking technologies, Ribbon FET and Power Via. Ribbon FET, an implementation of Intel’s gate all-round transistor, will be the company’s first new transistor architecture since it pioneered FinFET in 2011. This technology provides faster transistor switching speeds while achieving the same drive current as multiple fins with a smaller footprint. PowerVia is Intel’s unique, industry-first implementation of backside power delivery that optimizes signal transmission by eliminating the need for power routing on the surface of the wafer. Intel 20A is 2024, expected to increase after 2025. Beyond the Intel 20A, the Intel 18A is already under development in early 2025 with improvements to the Ribbon FET that further significantly improve transistor performance. Intel is also working on defining, building and deploying the next generation of high NA EUV and expects to receive the industry’s first production tools. Intel works closely with ASML to ensure a successful breakthrough in the industry beyond current generation EUV.

(Image credit: Intel)

Sure, the whole idea isn’t like us, it’s about marketing itself to potential customers in that new foundry business. However, when talking about new chips from different manufacturers, I hope it will be clear where the different process nodes line up with each other.

Then things get very interesting. Beyond the Intel 3 products shipped at the end of 2023, we’re moving to a whole new naming convention. This is an industry that is nominally heading into the era of less than 1 nm, and the name “Intel 20A” is given to the first new process node in the angstrom era of semiconductors in the first half of 2024.

This may be where Intel’s simplified node naming conventions get complicated again. Angstrom is literally a unit of measure of sub-nanometers, and 1 angstrom corresponds to 0.1 nm. However, Intel is having a hard time pointing out that the “A” in the “Intel 20A” stands for Angstrom, but it’s purely a name, not a measurement. So, for clarity, Intel 20A is not a process that incorporates 2nm transistors in terms of gate length.

(Image credit: Intel)

Not only do these new Angstrom-era chips come with new naming conventions, they also incorporate the first new Intel transistor design since the 22nm FinFET in 2011. RibbonFET, NanoSheet, or Gate All Around (GAA) will be available on Intel 20A in 2024. This is a transistor design that not only speeds up switching (0 to 1 second), but also meets the power demands of modern CPUs in a smaller size than ever before. A more dense environment.

The Intel 20A will also incorporate a new power delivery method called Power Via. In itself, it provides tomorrow’s 3D chip called “backside power supply” that optimizes leaks and signal transmission by eliminating the need for power routing to the front of a particular wafer.

It’s all about a super-technical manufacturing process style, looking a bit into the future. But what’s missing is that Intel is aiming for process performance leadership per watt by the time Intel 18A Node rolls around in 2025. Intel representatives want to point out that having a product with performance leadership is very different. It expects to have them sooner.

