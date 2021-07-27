



Photo: Sam Rutherford

Samsung has been manufacturing game monitors for years, but executives in the company’s display division say the Odyssey G9 was the first flagship game monitor last year. Now that the town has a new Odyssey, it’s easy to claim the game monitor crown, as we’ve seen so far.

The new Odyssey Neo G9 has the same size and resolution as its predecessor, but with the latest model, Samsung has switched to a Quantum Matrix panel that supports miniLED and Quantum HDR. Similar to what you see on Samsung’s high-end TVs, but the first gaming display. After confirming this directly, the impact of the new panel will be enormous.

Photo: Sam Rutherford

With the Neo G9, peak brightness peaks at the dazzling 2,000 nits (up from 1,000 nits on last year’s model), and the 2,048 dimming zones provide much better contrast, while at the same time often seen on older technology displays. Eliminates distracting halos almost completely.

As before, the pixel response remains fast in just 1 millisecond, but the ridiculously wide 32: 9 5,210 x 1440 aspect ratio display probably has more than you know what to do. Provides screen area. The Neo G9’s 240Hz refresh rate remains the same, which is very impressive for such a large monitor. It also includes support for variable refresh rates through compatibility between AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync for both DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 connections. Around the back.

Photo: Sam Rutherford

The Neo G9's 1000R curve looks overkill at first, but sitting in front of it makes all sense.Photo: Sam Rutherford

The large circle behind is the origin of the Neo G9's CoreSync lighting.Photo: Sam Rutherford

A little detail on the Neo G9 is how Samsung makes the bezel level with the screen for a bit of immersiveness.Photo: Sam Rutherford

There is a small joystick and some buttons at the bottom to control the on-screen display menu.Photo: Sam Rutherford

The built-in USB port allows you to use the Neo G9 as a hub in addition to DP1.4 and HDMI2.1.Photo: Sam Rutherford

Personally, I’m still sitting in front of the Neo G9’s extreme curvature and noticing that the 1000R bend means the screen is at the same distance from my eyes no matter where I look. It looks almost comical. This means that you don’t have to refocus your eyes like you would with a traditional flat display of the same size. This, along with the built-in blue light filter, helps avoid eye strain and headaches during long gaming sessions.

But that’s not all. Samsung enhances the Neo G9’s design by doubling the large light orb behind it, in addition to a flashy new panel. While the old G9 was limited to a variety of preset patterns and light combos, the Neo G9 includes Samsung with the new CoreSync feature. This feature automatically analyzes what you’re looking at and projects a similar color on the wall behind your monitor. Add a little built-in bias lighting.

Samsung’s test setup didn’t do the best job of actually showing off the new biased lighting on the Neo G9, but when all together, it gives you a different gaming experience than any other on the market. Can be done. In games that support native HDR, such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Doom Eternal, rich shadows and dynamic lighting are really appealing, but their huge 49-inch screen wraps you around like a cocoon. Also, even in games like Cyberpunk 2077 that don’t have full HDR, the Neo G9’s saturated colors and reflections looked great. I also had a lot of trouble finding fringes and chroma subsampling, despite a bit of pixel peeping. This may appear on displays with high refresh rates.

Photo: Sam Rutherford

Well, here’s the bad news. Packed with so much technology, the Neo G9 has an equally astonishing price tag of $ 2,500 on the Full Grover Cleveland than last year’s G9. So instead of vaguely wondering if this fits on your desk (Samsung also creates an optional VESA mount for wall mounting), the G9 Neo is just the feed for the big Twitch streamers who want to bend their followers. It doesn’t seem to be. But with the money and space, the Neo G9 has won the crown as the best gaming display you can buy for money.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 will be available for pre-order starting July 29th and will be shipped in August.

