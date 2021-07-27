Google’s proceedings are not the right move for Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes | Opinion





Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, who once wanted a five-member Federal Trade Commission seat, jointly joined a coalition of 36 other states seeking a proceeding against technology giant Google (a unit of Alphabet). I’m leading.

The state’s Attorney General, characterized as bipartisan, has adopted exclusive practices that may prevent software developers and future app customer users from accessing rival app stores, causing Google Play to anti-U.S. He accuses him of violating trust laws.

The proceedings claim that Google’s monopoly is a threat to the market. Not so fast.

Google, in the sense of an economics textbook, is not exclusive to any market, including search engines and software apps. Google does not account for 100% of sales of goods or services.

Indeed, Google is big and perhaps even dominant in some markets. However, consumers are expected to have this advantage as they assign higher values ​​to more apps and platforms that connect to other users of the same app. Economists call them network products.

Second, many antitrust law scholars (including myself) say that the law aims to protect consumers from high prices and abuse of other market power, said the late federal judge Robert H. I agree with Boke. Reyes’ proceedings make little mention of consumers and focus on the substantial damage that Google Play allegedly caused to competing app distribution channels.

Harm comparable to the characteristics of competitive market processes that allow a company to succeed or fail by servicing its customers well or poorly is not a concern for antitrust law or its enforcers. But unfortunately, civil servants are often caught in the special interests of trying to gain the benefit of not being able to win in a freely functioning market, either in court or in front of regulators.

In fact, we can find reason to conclude that the Reyes-led action was actually caused by Epic Games, a 40% owned North Carolina company headed by China’s tech giant Tencent, which leads what is called Project Liberty. Epic and its fellow group members have repeatedly sued Apple and Google, accusing them of illegally interfering with Epics’ own app distribution platform.

Google and Apple have very different business models for developing and distributing apps. Google Play is one of many app stores based on the open source Android operating system. The Apple app requires an Apple (iMac, iPhone, or iPad) device.

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes received more than $ 309 million from a $ 26 billion settlement with several pharmaceutical companies at a press conference at the Salt Lake City Parliament Building on July 22, causing an opioid epidemic.Laura Sates, Deseret News

Millions of apps are available to billions of consumers on both device types around the world, with little evidence of exclusive practices by any company. Developers can choose to distribute the software directly to consumers via their own website, third-party app store, or Google Play, allowing them to download a large number of apps to their Android devices. In the latter case, Google, like most market brokers, charges developers a reasonable fee.

In the digital world, like the old economic platforms (printed newspapers and stock exchanges first seen in coffee shops in London and Amsterdam are good examples), they primarily supply trust, trading is safe and as expected. Helps reassure buyers and sellers of what is done in. Allowing consumers to evaluate software applications produces real-time feedback to developers and other users about features, reliability, ease of use, and other performance metrics. This is one way to establish an important digital trust connection.

In fact, polls consistently rank Google as the most trusted brand in the world, far more reliable than news media, the US Congress, the IRS, and other government agencies.

Google Play and other app stores (Galaxy, Amazon, etc.) compete with each other for app developers and user downloads, and with the Apples App Store for software designed to run on their company’s devices. Consumers are free to choose the device and operating system that best suits their needs. To distribute your app globally, you need to mediate transactions between a large number of developers and potential users. This gives priority to the size of the platform. App developers tend to be innovative individuals or small businesses that do not have access to marketing and distribution expertise or the reputational capital needed to engage and serve a large customer base.

Reyess’s proceedings threaten many tech companies on the Utah Silicon Slope by making it more difficult to distribute apps to specific time and location situations in Utah. A search for Utah on Google Play will show at least 250 apps. IntermountainHealthcare, Bank of Utah, Zions Bank, news and weather forecasts, tourist destinations, local police stations and more.

Reyess’s job is not to bring water to a North Carolina company at the expense of Utah app developers and users. Again, antitrust law was intended to protect consumers, not competitors on Google Play or other for-profit companies.

William F. Sugart II, Research Director of the Independent Institute, is Professor J. Fishsmith of Public Choice at Utah State University Huntsman Business School. He was an FTC economist from 1979 to 1983.

