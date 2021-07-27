GCP for beginners-become a Google Cloud digital reader





Ranga is a Certified Google Cloud Associate Cloud Engineer, AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate, AWS Certified Developer Associate, AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, and Azure Fundamentals AZ900 Certified.

Our course focuses on cloud certification (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform-GCP), DevOps, full stack (React, Angular), serverless, programming, and microservices development using Java and Spring Boot. ..

The top courses are:

1) Master microservices using Spring Boot and Spring Cloud

2) Java programming for complete beginners

3) Google Cloud Certification-Associate Cloud Engineer-2021

4) DevOps for beginners-Docker, Kubernetes, and Azure DevOps

5) Spring Framework Master Class-JavaSpring the Modern Way

6) Master Java Web Service with Spring Boot and RESTful API

7) Serverless with AWS Lambda and Azure Functions

There are courses focused on the Java framework (Spring, Spring Boot, Spring MVC, Hibernate).

[LEARNING PATHS 00 to 06 for DevOps, Full Stack, Cloud, Spring Boot and Java in the FAQ below]

Use a problem-solving-based, step-by-step, hands-on approach and practical, hands-on application examples.

There is a wide range of courses focused on Spring Boot-creating APIs and microservices, deploying to the cloud (AWS, Azure, Docker, Kubernetes, Azure), integration with full-stack front-end frameworks (React & Angular).

[LEARNING PATHS]

[LEARNING PATH 00] -DevOps

Master DevOps with Docker, Kubernetes, Azure DevOps

[LEARNING PATH 01] -Spring and Spring Boot web application and API developers

Spring Framework Master Class-Learn Spring the Modern Way!

Learn Spring Boot in 100 Steps-From Beginners to Experts

Master Java Web Service with Spring Boot and RESTful API

Master Hibernate and JPA using Spring Boot in 100 steps

Master Java unit testing with Spring Boot and Mockito

[LEARNING PATH 02] -Full stack developer with Spring Boot, React, Angular

Migrate to Java full stack with Spring Boot and React

Migrate to Java full stack with Spring Boot and Angular

[LEARNING PATH 03] -Cloud microservices using Spring Boot, Docker, Kubernetes

Master microservices using Spring Boot and Spring Cloud

Master Docker with Java-DevOps for Spring Microservices

Master Kubernetes with Docker on Google Cloud, AWS, and Azure

[LEARNING PATH 04] -Cloud developers with Spring Boot, AWS, Azure and PCF

Learn AWS-Deploy Java Spring Boot to AWS Elastic Beanstalk

Master Azure Web Apps-Migrate JavaSpring Boot Apps to Azure

Master Pivotal Cloud Foundry with Spring Boot microservices

[LEARNING PATH 05] -Learn AWS with microservices, Docker, Kubernetes

Learn AWS-Deploy Java Spring Boot to AWS Elastic Beanstalk

Master AWS Fargate and ECS using Java Spring Boot microservices

Master Kubernetes with Docker on Google Cloud, AWS, and Azure

[LEARNING PATH 06] -Get AWS certification

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner-Step by Step

AWS Certified Developer Associate-Step by Step

AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate-Step by Step

[OUR BELIEFS]

The best courses are interactive and fun.

The foundation for building high quality applications is best built while learning.

[OUR APPROACH]

Use the 80-20 rule. Let’s take a closer look at using 20% ​​for 80% of the time. We touch on other things that easily equip you with enough knowledge to find more on your own.

Problem-solving-based step-by-step hands-on learning.

