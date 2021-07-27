12 high-paying jobs from Apple, Facebook, and Google that don’t require a college degree





There is a direct correlation between education and income. The higher your degree level, the more money you generally make. Many jobs, including highly technical six-digit jobs in places like Silicon Valley, prefer experience to education. If you have the background, skills, and wisdom, you can get a job.

If you’re feeling a bit of a scammer syndrome when applying for these high-paying jobs, keep in mind that many have succeeded without a four-year degree. Steve Jobs, Tom Hanks, Bill Gates, James Cameron, Frank Lloyd Wright.

As long as you can bring your amazing skills and experience to the table, you can land these high-paying jobs without a degree.

Apple Data Center Logistics Manager

Apple is officially on the 2021 list of Best Companies to Work For at Glassdoor. According to Glassdoor, this particular position pays an average of $ 62,881 in base salary, and Apple also advertises a recruitment of data center logistics supervisors, paying about the same amount.

It’s a good idea to get a bachelor’s degree, but if you have experience managing inventory in multiple locations, you can get this job.

Creative Director of Apple Events and Content

Apple is promoting a job offer for creative directors of events and content in Culver City, California. A bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience is desirable, so attend an interview with over 10 years of professional experience in event design, creative direction, and content. Production should set it apart from recent college graduates.

Although salaries are not listed in the job listing, Glassdoor shows that the average base salary for a creative director position is $ 124,427.

Facebook Compliance Specialist

Facebook employs compliance specialists at its Miami office to assess risk across different business areas while building relationships with stakeholders in Latin America and North America. No degree is required, but experience in risk mitigation work, business process consulting, or related disciplines is required. And since this job requires up to 25% of travel, you can fly to exciting places just by giving a big salary an additional bonus.

Facebook ads don’t list salaries, but according to Glassdoor, compliance specialists have an average base salary of $ 69,641.

Strategic Partner Development Manager, Google Google Shopping Transactions

There are no degree requirements anywhere in this highly paid job listing. In the position of Strategic Partner Development Manager, you will work with Google’s retail clients to represent Google Shopping’s transaction services. You can participate as long as you have good communication skills to clarify points of contract, technology, finance and value with your company and partners. Other minimum qualifications include experience in managing business transactions and working with teams across departments.

Although no salary is mentioned, just as the ad does not mention a degree requirement, Glassdoor reports an average base salary for this type of work at $ 114.810.

Facebook Community Operations, Data Analyst

Are you a professional data miner? Well, on Facebook, it’s one of the high-paying jobs you can get without a degree. This position requires at least four years of experience in a quantitative role using SQL or other query languages ​​and the ability to present it to the audience and stakeholders. According to Glassdoor, salaries can keep your life and work comfortable in Menlo Park, California. The post doesn’t mention salary, but the average base salary is $ 68,503.

Google network engineer

Google prefers a master’s degree or a PhD. The field of computer science for this job, but a bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience is sufficient. That experience should include nine years in the networking industry and three years of technical leadership in networking software development. You will be part of a global team that serves millions of Internet users around the world.

Facebook Client Solution Manager

Call all marketing solution professionals, relationship managers, media strategists and project managers, including those without a college degree. The right person for this job has the experience of presenting ideas and data to cross-functional teams while influencing executives. A college degree is desirable, but if you have all the above checkboxes checked, you are already one step ahead of the others. There’s no word in the ad about wages, but according to Glassdoor, the average base salary for this job is $ 85,064 per year.

Senior System Administrator for Google’s Enterprise Fleet Integration and Administration

According to this job listing, system administrators have adopted Google’s motto to ensure that millions of users have access to information around the world without any problems. A degree is neither desirable nor necessary for this high-paying position, but it requires a great deal of skill and attention to detail to ensure results that can be used worldwide without glitches.

Google Cloud, CTO Office, Technical Director

This high-paying job was not created for those who have just graduated from college. To get this best job, you need to be an experienced technical director with over 10 years of experience in infrastructure engineering, software, or hardware. If you need it, Glassdoor estimates that it will earn an average base salary of $ 178,741 for cloud technical directors across the country.

Apple, Creative Video Content, Creative Director

This high-paying position is just one of many Apple jobs that can be scored without a degree if you can show equal experience. This includes 10 years of creative content in a high-performance video service organization. Glassdoor estimates the median salary for video creative directors nationwide at $ 120,206.

Siri, Machine Learning Engineer-Apple Data Analysis

If you’re still not sure Apple is the perfect place to find a job, another thing Cook recently said was, “As you know, our company was founded by a college dropout. So a college degree was something you had to do well. ”A good example is the position of a machine learning engineer and data analysis. Qualified applicants for this high-paying job designed metrics and statistics from large and complex datasets.

Google Consumer Hardware, New Product Operations Program Manager

This high-paying job at Google doesn’t even require an MBA or bachelor’s degree, but it helps. Applicants must have five years of work experience in areas such as management / manufacturing, new product introduction / supply chain, and operational engineering to get the job. Make your leadership win stand out in the ocean of MBA applicants by bringing them to the interview. According to Glassdoor, the median salary for this type of work is $ 103,979.

Job listings and salaries are procured on July 22, 2021 and are subject to change at the discretion of the company. Salary information was provided directly from the individual job listings or the job site Glassdoor.com.

