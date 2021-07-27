French competition officials say huge fines can change Big Tech





Update of EU technical regulations

The president of the French competition authorities argued that a fine of millions of euros could force big tech companies to change their behavior despite their deep pockets.

Isabel de Silva said he did not believe that sanctions could simply be neglected as “the cost of doing business” and what competition authorities could do to contain Big Tech’s market power. It has broken away from the EU consensus, which has been struggling for years. Penalties of billions of euros.

“That’s not my point of view,” she said in an interview with the Financial Times. “Fine is an element that identifies what is wrong with an act.”

De Silva’s comment is due to the slow pace of antitrust investigations and the apparent inefficiencies of fines that have frustrated European regulators. In October 2019, Margrethe Vestager, chief operating officer of competition and digital policy in the region, admitted that the fines were not enough to ensure a fair competition.

But in France, De Silva claims that the work done by competition regulators is influential. Since June, her office has fined Google € 720 million in two separate cases.

The first is related to the advertising technology business, where researchers planned how Google could take advantage of different roles in selling online banner ads to unfavorable competitors. The California-based group has decided to pay a full fine of € 220 million without appeal. This is the first time for a search engine giant.

French competition authorities also fined Google € 500 million in July after failing to comply with an order to reach a fair deal with a national publisher regarding payment of content. Google is considering appealing the penalty.

De Silva said: “When filing an Adtech proceeding, the basis of the fine is how Google runs the auction and is unique to today’s way of making money.”

“This fine isn’t just about the cost of doing business, because it means we really have to change the way we run our auctions.”

She added that French authorities have so far been the only watchers who could withdraw fines from Google without complaint.

Google is currently appealing all three fines filed by the European Commission in court. This includes a fine of € 4.34 billion from 2018. This is the largest antitrust fine ever imposed by Brussels.

Both sides will meet in a court hearing in late September in connection with the 2018 decision on allegations of anti-competitive behavior against Android mobile operating system rivals.

In November, the EU’s second-highest court ruled a 2017 fine against Google for favoring its own price comparison service over its rivals for more than a decade since the EU began its investigation. Regardless of the outcome, the loser can almost certainly appeal the decision.

De Silva admitted that the execution of competition sometimes moves slowly, but said it still has a positive impact. She opposes the idea that regulation kills innovation (a concept advanced by Brussels’ powerful tech lobbyists), and even after stricter rules are enacted in Brussels next year, Google and other very large platforms. Said it has the ability to generate profits.

EU regulators, the European Parliament, and Member States are revising draft rules to curb the power of Big Tech in a major overhaul of the law that governs the Internet in blocks.

She states: “By enforcing antitrust laws, we will address some of the inefficiencies that affect Europe’s growth and profitability, but not harm those large companies.

“”[New rules] It doesn’t prevent a company from making a lot of money and making a profit. I don’t think it’s a threat to business or prosperity. “

