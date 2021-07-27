Big Tech is not affected by creative destruction | Opinion





Big Tech is increasingly participating in the cross of politicians in both major political parties, often for a variety of reasons. Attacking “size” is a recurring theme in efforts to attract mainstream voters.

But before conservatives bankrupt social media companies to censor right-wing opinions, or before progressives rush to dismantle high-tech giants because they don’t censor enough, both sides are in a vibrant market. It is necessary to consider that the dynamic power has historically increased in the work of controlling the “size” of the company.

Do you remember American Motors? What about Zenith, Avon and Collins Radio? They were all once in the Fortune 500, but they’re either folded, swallowed by competitors, or off the list of the world’s most successful companies in terms of revenue. In fact, of the original Fortune 500 in 1955, only 52 are on the list as of 2019.

“The promotion of antitrust law in the 2020s is based on the strange assumption that this kind of disruption will not occur,” said Lizwolf of reason.com.

A company’s lifespan is more temporary than ever. In 1965, S & P 500 Index companies, which track large US companies, stayed there for an average of 33 years, according to a 2016 report by Innosight, a business innovation consulting firm. By 1990, it will decrease by almost 40 percent to 20 years, and by 2026 it is expected to decrease to 14 years.

Mark J of the American Enterprise Institute. As Perry observes, one lesson here is, “The process of market turmoil is low prices, high quality products, and service and excellent customer service.”

The challenge for today’s highly regarded companies is to recreate their success each year.

“As you know, you can go back 10 or 15 years to see the top companies by market capitalization,” Google / Alphabet Sundar Pichai recently told the BBC. “I’m sure their CEO was having this kind of discussion. Some of those companies aren’t the top companies today. In retrospect, it’s always true. So this time for some reason What you are claiming is different. Somehow there are these companies that will always be the most successful companies. “

It doesn’t work that way — and it never works. Instead, the true constant is the insatiable urge between officials elected to earn political points by appearing to be doing something. The resulting interference is usually an exercise to produce unintended results.

The awakened tech giant may have become arrogant, fat and happy in some ways. But if that continues, the market has a brutal way to deal with such a situation on its own.

