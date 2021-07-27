China Technology Crackdown: New Model of Xi Chart After Emulating Silicon Valley





Located on the 4th floor of Grand Cayman’s Harborside Mall, not far from tourist scuba diving shops and jerk chicken huts, one of China’s largest tech companies, DiDi Global Inc. There is an offshore home. Some doors are Internet company Baidu Inc. And Meituan. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is registered in the PO Box directly opposite Shin’s Roti Shop & Bar.

Caribbean scaffolding, essentially a leased mailing address, has no operational value, but has made it easier for Chinese unicorns to attract European and American investors. They were an east-west bridge and a sunny symbol of free-spirited capitalism that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) tolerated as a cost to compete with the US Jaguar Note. Didi had to be there in order to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30th. When Didi opened its research campus in California in 2017, Chinese companies enjoyed multiple benefits by gaining access to the United States. About the company’s “new home … alongside the best tech companies in the world”. Together, they embarked on a “great journey.”

However, the trip began off course in October when Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, one of the country’s most prominent millionaires, blew up Chinese regulators to thwart innovation. rice field. Xi Jinping President government is crushing the plan of the horse that publicly Ant Group, Inc. is an offshoot of the FinTech of Alibaba, has responded by starting the antitrust lawsuit against Alibaba. The horse disappeared from public, his property diminished, and tweets about the broader restructuring of the relationship between the Chinese government and its largest corporation began.

DiDi’s turn was July 2nd, when a $ 4.4 billion initial public offering by US regulators ordered a security review and demanded that the mobile store remove the DiDi app. “Just because you’re a very successful tech company doesn’t mean you’re better than CCP,” says Michael Witt, a senior affiliate professor of strategy and international business at Insead in Singapore. “Ant Group and Jack Ma discovered it themselves last year. It’s amazing that DiDi didn’t receive the message.”

Later in the month, the Chinese government announced a radical new regulatory framework for the online education industry that said it was “capitalized”, and online food platforms require workers to at least ensure local minimum income. Said there is. The stock price of this gut of the delivery giant Meituan, which had already faced an investigation into suspected monopoly behavior. In another statement in recent months, Alibaba, Didi and Meituan will work with authorities to strengthen their compliance system.

Government crackdowns represent a new era of tighter surveillance that companies cannot avoid by registering in the Cayman Islands or hiring in California. The world’s two largest economies appear to be on different paths as they work on the vast forces accumulated by private tech companies. Authoritarian shades are a dangerous point for some inside and outside of China’s tech industry, and others see the opportunity for the country to gain an edge over its major geopolitical rivals. “China is actually taking the lead by setting some boundaries around the power of Big Tech,” says Thomas Tsao, co-founder of Shanghai-based venture capital firm Gobi Partners. .. “People are missing out on the big picture. They are trying out new models.”

How Western Failure Fuels the Chinese Model

Since the late 1990s, China has embodied Silicon Valley’s approach to innovation. With the support of the western capital and a generation of entrepreneurs like Elon Musk (many of whom were educated abroad), the country was EBay and Amazon (Alibaba), AOL and Facebook (Tencent) while the government was successful. , I saw the Chinese version of Google (Baidu) rocket. It was a tolerant approach to their actions and largely protected them from US competitors. Initially, Chinese companies were replicating services that weren’t available domestically or weren’t tailored to the country, but for a long time they were no longer just imitations of Valley’s rivals, and are now frequently in global competition. I’m overcoming. So-called superappli apps like WeChat from Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alipay from Alibaba, also created by Ma and the team, handle everything from on-demand shipping to food delivery to utility bill payments. In the United States these days, there is nothing comparable to Apple. , Facebook, Snapchat are competing to mimic the functionality of these and other Chinese apps.

As in the United States, free growth has spawned increasingly powerful tech companies and CEOs, who were not afraid to run their businesses with incredible independence and bend their power. China’s largest tech companies regularly forced smaller competitors to integrate with their platforms or force them to sell out. Horses and other giants have become cultural rock stars. He began to dress like a rock star at a noisy Alibaba event, complete with a mohawk wig, a leather jacket and a guitar, and raised his voice on social issues.

But in 2018.

Some believe that Alibaba and Diddy’s crackdown has been postponed for a long time, along with proceedings against dozens of other tech companies. Andy Tian, ​​who led Google China’s mobile strategy in the 2000s and is now CEO of Beijing’s social media startup Asian Innovations Group, said he was “innovative-minded” and “competition in China is more than in the United States.” It’s fierce. ” Companies will benefit from policies that curb their biggest competitors.

Angela Zhang, director of the University of Hong Kong’s Center for Chinese Law and author of Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism, said the intervention will reshape China’s technology industry faster than elsewhere. “The proceedings against Alibaba took only four months to complete by Chinese antitrust authorities, but U.S. and EU regulators are ready to fight teeth and claws on Facebook, Google, It will take years to chase after technology companies like Amazon, “she says.

Lillian Li, founder of the newsletter Chinese Characteristics, sees the confusion as “realigning dynamics, redrawing boundaries.” I don’t think the Chinese government is there to destroy the tech giants. After decades of spirit, she says China wanted to remind the tech industry “what they can and cannot do.”

If China has abandoned the Silicon Valley model, what will it replace? Insiders suggest that it will be more China-centric rather than founder-led. While US antitrust laws often focus on strengthening consumer protection, China’s crackdown ultimately aims to protect government policy. Alicia García-Herrero, Hong Kong’s top economist at investment bank Natixis, has so far locked Huawei and ZTE in China’s telecommunications network market, probably because they maintain close ties with government officials. It states that it has not been targeted. .. “Full cooperation with Chinese leadership is essential to working in China,” she says.

Man in front of a photograph of Xi Jinping Jintao of China is using the cellular phone.

President Xi’s government gave an overview of the sectors he wanted to prioritize, such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Xi calls the data collected by the technology industry an “essential and strategic resource” and has been promoting the use of that data for many years. Following the 2015 mission, the cities from Guiyang to Shanghai have set up a data exchange that facilitates the transfer of anonymized information between businesses. This could lead to a nationalized data sharing system that acts as a kind of digital public infrastructure, putting large amounts of data into the hands of the central government.

The danger of this approach is that it can have a chilling effect on innovation. As one Chinese unicorn founder states, this new Chinese technology model will “help hold back over-ideas.” This meant approval, but it can also be read as a horribly restrictive view of innovation. Wars for data management can also threaten the Cayman Islands’ position as a bridge between superpowers. Professor William Kirby of Harvard University, who specializes in Chinese commerce, has passed a law threatening Washington to exclude shares of Chinese companies that do not submit documents for audit, and will release the data that China wants to keep It states that there is a possibility. China has already suggested that it will make it difficult for Chinese companies to list on the US stock market, limiting their ability to grow and raise capital outside of Asia. “This is all a losing proposal,” says Kirby.

10 years from now

World executives exposed to US-China trade predict what the tech industry will look like in 10 years

Data: Brookings poll of 158 executives published in February 2021

If the crackdown makes it more difficult for China’s largest enterprise to grow, the beneficiaries could be American tech giants. The outlook for regulation in the United States remains uncertain, and Silicon Valley’s dominant players have the potential to continue to acquire future rivals and win globally. Of course, doing so by suffocating potential startups could rob the United States of useful innovation just because Google and Facebook thought they were threatening them. There is sex.

The cost of technology input in China is also borne by future business leaders. After years of respect for the founders of DiDi and Alibaba, they now have to think differently. One of the founders of a China-based startup that demanded anonymity and open talk on politically problematic themes, tech companies became more cautious about deploying higher-risk products and went into CCP policy. He states that he may act with more respect and not grow too large. Don’t get the attention of the government they don’t want.

Yet another entrepreneur who has been active in China for years ridicules this concept. “No one would say,’Oh, don’t get too big, because there’s a risk of being shut down by the government,'” said the person who demanded anonymity. “It’s amazing when I reach that point when I’m big enough to be closed by the government. That means I’ve won. That means I’m the next Jack Ma. . ”—Read more with Peter Elstrom, Selina Xu, Zheping Huang: China doesn’t care how much money you lose

Bottomline-Both China and the United States are working on the immense power of tech companies, but the Chinese government is ready to play a much more active role.

