Google Doodle Games Baseball, PacMan, etc.





The Google Search Engine home page is the most viewed web page in the world. People do billions of searches every day.

When you visit the page just above the search box, you’ll see the Google logo. Often, the logo is different and comes with something called Doodle.

These Doodles range from small, simple, temporary changes to traditional logos. But often they are very creative and artistic expressions.

They contribute to society, as well as on world issues, major historical events, global holidays, local celebrations, anniversaries, wedding anniversaries of key figures (including pioneers, artists and scientists). I’m focusing.

Clicking on a Doodle animation will show you more information about that particular topic, and Doodle may be accompanied by small games or interactions.

First Google Doodle

The first Doodle was created when Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin attended the annual Burning Man Festival in the Nevada Desert of the United States on August 30, 1998.

Behind the second “O” is a stickman icon that resembles the Burning Man logo as an “absent” message to let users know that they are out in a fun and creative way.

Google was very young when the search engine was built by these two Stanford University students only two years ago. And it took less than a week to be officially incorporated as a company.

You can also see that the logo is different and has an exclamation mark at the end.

Google Doodle development

Since then, Doodle has advanced with this new idea of ​​changing the logo when celebrating a notable event.

Almost two years later, Page and Brin asked the then intern to make a graffiti on Dennis Phan to commemorate Bastille Day on July 14, 2000. It was so well received that Dennis Phan was appointed Chief Graffiti.

Doodles are now regularly displayed on the home page.

Since then, Google has a dedicated team of talented illustrators (called Doodlers) responsible for the Doodles that appear on Google’s homepages around the world.

Early Doodle was pretty simple. When you hover over the Doodle, you’ll see a small pop-up text that tells you what’s being commemorated.

On Halloween 2000, guest artist Laurie Robe created the first animated Doodle. It featured two Jack-o-Lanterns instead of an “O”, with spiders hanging from the “L”.

Another notable tech-related nostalgic graffiti was Google’s March 12, 2019 graffiti to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web.

You can view the history archive of all Google Doodles displayed on your home page to relive Doodles and find new Doodles you haven’t seen yet.

First Google Doodle game

Doodle technology continues to improve, and on May 21, 2010, Google released its first interactive game as the first playable Doodle Google game.

This release celebrates the 30th anniversary of PacMan, one of the most popular classic arcade games released in 1980.

It’s an immeasurable development for Google and must have brightened the days of many by reviving such a fun and addictive throwback game. It is estimated that over 1 billion people played the game in the first three days of the release.

Pac-Man’s scribble game uses the same graphics, the same original colors, sounds and iconic characters, so it brings 8-bit nostalgic memories. It also contains the same original game logic and bugs (!).

If you want to travel the path of memories, or if you want to introduce the game for the first time, you can play here.

Just press “Insert Coin” and use the arrow keys on your keyboard. You are a yellow hero who aims to eat all the dots without being caught by ghosts of different colors.

Be prepared to spend hours on this.

How to play Doodle Google games

Since then, there have been more fun and interactive games and puzzles.

Graffiti and games usually stay for a day to commemorate a particular event. However, instead of deleting all old Doodles and Doodle games, Google archives them on its own archive page.

This allows you to play the games listed on the search engine homepage.

Playing them is easy and hassle-free.

All of these are web-based and can be played on both desktop and mobile without having to download anything or configure the console. No equipment required, just a browser and internet connection.

Click the link to go to the specific game page and click to start the game.

In most cases, use a mouse or trackpad and keyboard. If you’re playing from your mobile phone, swipe or tap.

Popular Doodle Google games

Below is a list of the most well-known and popular Doodle games, grouped by various categories.

Doodle brain teaser game Rubik’s Cube

The Rubik’s Cube appeared on its homepage on May 19, 2014 and is one of the biggest and most fascinating spiritual challenges.

The color moves horizontally, but you can move that piece by clicking anywhere on the cube and rotating all sides.

Crossword puzzle

On December 21, 2013, Google announced a homage to crosswords to commemorate the 100th anniversary of crossword puzzles.

Google has created its own version of the crossword with clues with the help of one of the most well-known crossword instructors, Merl Reagle. We also shared the history of puzzles little by little.

Doodle coding game Carrot coding

Carrot coding introduces your child (or you!) To the world of programming by connecting blocks that represent the concept of coding. This helps guide the rabbit over six levels to get and collect carrots in the food that the rabbit likes.

The game was released in collaboration with MIT during Computer Science Education Week on December 4, 2017, celebrating the 50th anniversary of kids coding and coding languages ​​for kids. It is based on the Scratch programming language.

Doodle game cricket for sports fans

Cricket was introduced to celebrate the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. You play cricket as an animated cricket.

If you see the ball coming towards you and want to hit it and score, just click on the bat and swing. It’s a clever reproduction of sports.

baseball

Baseball was introduced to commemorate July 4, 2019, the US Independence Day. Athletes are classic American snacks such as hot dogs, french fries and ketchup.

Click and swing the bat. If you’re like me, be prepared to listen to “You’re Out” many times (otherwise you’ll see lots of fireworks).

basketball

Basketball first appeared in 2012 and celebrated the 2012 Olympic Summer Olympics with this interactive basketball game. You try to make as many baskets as you can in 24 seconds.

In addition to this game, during that period Google released three separate interactive sports games like soccer. You are now a goalkeeper, use the spacebar to prevent incoming balls from reaching the net, and use the arrow keys to reposition.

2020 Tokyo Olympics

To commemorate the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Google has released the most ambitious, elaborate and complex game ever. This is the full version of an anime sports game called Doodle Champion Island Games.

This is a tribute to retro 16-bit Japanese video games, with a choice of seven mini-Olympic game sporting event themes (table tennis, skateboarding, artistic swimming, etc.). This is the biggest game released by Google.

Play as a lucky calico cat that arrives on the island where the festival is taking place. You can choose from four teams: blue, red, yellow, and green, which are represented by cows, crows, inari, and kappa.

To play, use the arrow keys and spacebar to celebrate and pay tribute to Japanese history, culture and sports throughout the game. Produced in partnership with Japanese animation studio Studio 4C.

Doodle game for music lovers celebrating Oskar Fischinger

Fischinger was created on June 17, 2017 to celebrate Oskar Fischinger’s 117th birthday.

To honor filmmakers and visual artists, Google has released an interactive design with visual music composition tools. Users can change various settings and click to create their own visual music.

Celebrate the birth of hip hop

Hip-Hop was released on August 11, 2017 to commemorate the 44th anniversary of Hip-Hop’s birth.

You can use the crossfader to mix legendary beats, change the volume and intensity of playback speeds, and select tracks. With the classic DJ interactive turntable, you can cut and scratch tracks and relive the history of hip-hop.

Graffiti was created by artist Cey Adams and narrated by hip-hop icon Fab Five Freddy. We pay tribute to the founders of hip-hop, DJ Kool Herc and Coke La Rock.

Rockmore

Rockmore simulates a theremin experience. It is an electronic musical instrument that operates only by gesture operation without physical contact.

The game celebrates the 105th birthday anniversary of Clara Rockmore, the inventor and most famous musical instrument player, on March 9, 2016.

You can create music, experiment with different settings, and duplicate different notes. Move your cursor or mouse over the notes on the screen to create music using the virtual theremin.

Doodle game for creatives Quickdraw

Quick draw! A game that has its own website. You will be given instructions on what to draw on the screen and a 20 second time frame to do it. Next, Google’s neural network makes a guess and shows how the drawings look similar.

This game is built with machine learning and is one of the most popular Doodle games.

Doodle game for science fiction enthusiast Doctor Who

Released on November 23, 2013, the Doctor Who Doodle Game was created to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who, a classic and popular British television show.

A simple yet impressive adventure puzzle game featuring all 13 doctors at the time of creation.

The goal is to get all 6 characters from the Google logo that Daleks stole from docotos and go through 6 levels of the game.

Doodle food game

Scoville was released on January 22, 2016 to celebrate Wilbur Scoville’s 151st birthday.

The Scoville Scale is a system that measures the spiciness of chili peppers. In this game, it’s an ice cream that fights by throwing scoops at spicy peppers. Peppers start to get hotter each time.

Doodle game for Halloween lovers The Magic Cat Academy

Magic Cat Academy celebrates Halloween in 2016 and chases a cat named Momo who wants to restore peace at Magic Cat Academy where she is a student so she can save her school.

The muse of this game was a black cat belonging to Juliana Chen, the Doodler who created the game.

Momo must pass five levels in the school library, cafeteria, classrooms, gymnasium and rooftop of the building. And along the way, she needs to swipe the wand to trace the symbol above the ghost’s head that appears! In this way, Momo casts spells and her spellbook is not stolen from her by lurking ghosts.

Swipe over the ghost’s head using the keypad to turn the ghost into thin air.

Doodle game Roteria for those who enjoy card games

Lotto is a traditional Mexican card game. You can start playing against your friends and random people from all over the world.

Released on December 9, 2019, we celebrated this traditional game with a virtual version. If you’ve never played Lotera, there’s a tutorial before the first trial round.

Conclusion

Have you enjoyed this article on Google’s most popular Doodle game?

There’s a lot more information on the dedicated archive page, so check out what interests you.

thank you for reading!

Copyright: All images belong to Google

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/google-doodle-games-baseball-pacman-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos