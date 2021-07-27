Google revise the privacy sandbox timeline. Salesforce Nixes Audience Studio DMP





Deadline, give or take

Google Chrome has updated the timeline for privacy sandbox suggestions. This is a developer test kit for identity and measurement products intended to replace the purpose provided by third-party cookies. The deadline is a quarterly benchmark, not the date set by the GDPR. For example, the FLoC proposal to manage cohort-based ad identity and campaign measurements, and the FLEDGE proposal, which is a potential way for sites to retarget users without third-party intermediaries, have been commissioned and are currently under discussion. It has been. FLoC and FLEDGE will need to be tested from the fourth quarter of this year to the third quarter of 2022 until they enter recruitment mode. Core attribution, a proposal for associating ad display with clicks without cross-site IDs, is similar to first-party data proposals for publishers who own many domains and want to consolidate their identity data across URLs. Initial test is in progress. In most cases, the timeline is a reminder of how much you need to achieve or test. By the fourth quarter of next year, the entire privacy sandbox should be ready for a transition period. It will continue until the third quarter of 2023, during which Chrome will permanently phase out third-party cookies for the last three months. Maybe.

The core of matter

Salesforce has officially pulled a plug for Audience Studio DMP, an artist formerly known as Krux. Early DMP prominent Krux and Lotame were hit hard a few years ago, especially as publishers moved from third-party data aggregation to first-party data management. However, Salesforce’s deprecated Audience Studio isn’t reflected in other companies with a DMP footprint: small players like Adobe, Oracle, and Lotame. For one thing, Salesforce is always one step away from advertising technology than these companies. Or maybe you’ve already made your next bet with the acquisition of CDP Datorama in 2018. Salesforce, Adobe, Oracle, and Lotame are all effectively branding as CDPs. For whatever reason, Salesforce allowed the former Krux Audience Builder business to decline. “I don’t think this is the beginning of an extinction event,” Constellation Research analyst Lismiller told TechTarget.

I did well

The Wall Street Journal reports that agency holding company MDC Partners and private-equity fund stagwell media have (finally) agreed to merge. Indaba Capital Management LP, MDC’s largest shareholder, threatened to vote against the merger because it said it underestimated MDC. Indaba argued that MDC shareholders should receive 37.5% to 40% of the merged company. Initially, MDC owned 26% of the transaction. The current deal, which the two companies plan to close early next month, will bring MDC’s shareholders to 31% of the merged company and Stagwell to 69%. The company after the merger is Stagwell Inc. I got that point because it was renamed to. Stagwell has created a central marketing unit that can be withdrawn from the entire agency group according to the client’s marketing needs (a tactic adopted by other advertising agencies) and becomes more aggressive, the CEO posts of both companies. .. (I think the merger was easier.) Restart the acquisition engine, complete the global network and continue investing.

But wait, there’s more!

China has banned Tencent from exclusive music rights transactions by regulators. [Reuters]

Forecast of global advertising revenue in the United States in 2021 jumps to Zenith’s revision. [MediaPost]

The agency achieved strong growth in the second quarter and the full-year forecast is positive. [Ad Age]

The first weekend of the Tokyo Olympics brought $ 135 million in national advertising spending. [MediaPost]

B2B advertising spending is expected to reach $ 30 billion in the United States by 2023, with nearly half online. [The Drum]

You have been hired

Ogilvy NA employs Anibal Casso as Chief Strategy Officer. [Adweek]

