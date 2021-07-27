Tesla will postpone the semi-track until 2022. Cybertruck backburned for Model Y – TechCrunch





Tesla is pushing ahead with the launch of its electric semi-truck program in 2022 due to supply chain challenges and limited availability of battery cells, the company said in its second-quarter earnings report on Monday. rice field.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously warned of battery supply constraints and its impact on the Tesla Semi, first announced as a prototype in November 2017. In January, Mask completed Tesla Semi’s engineering work and delivery was scheduled to begin this year. He added a warning at the time that the availability of battery cells could limit the capacity of companies that produce cicadas.

The warning was clearly justified. From a shareholder letter posted today after the market closed:

We believe we are on track to build the first Model Y vehicles in Berlin and Austin in 2021. The pace of each production lamp is the successful introduction of many new products and manufacturing technologies, ongoing supply chain related challenges, and local permits.

To focus more on these factories, and due to limited battery cell availability and global supply chain challenges, we have shifted the start of the semi-track program to 2022. We are also proceeding with the industrialization of Cybertruck, which is currently planned. For Austin production following Model Y.

Although not mentioned in the call or revenue report, the delay follows the departure of Tesla’s key executive Jerome Gillen, who was working on the development and final production of Tesla. Gillens’ resignation in June came only three months after he was transferred from the president of the automotive division, including the director of Tesla Semi, to a less responsible position for heavy trucks. Gillen has led Tesla’s entire automotive business from September 2018 to March 2021.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s Cybertruck, which is scheduled to go into production in late 2021, could be pushed next year as well. Musk didn’t answer the question, but comments from Musk and Tesla’s vice president of engineering, Lars Moraby, during the earnings announcement suggest that it could move into 2022.

Cybertruck is currently in the alpha stage of prototyping, completing the basic engineering and architecture of the vehicle. Model Y will be prioritized, but Moraby said the company is moving into the beta phase of Cybertruck later this year.

“After the Model Y goes live, we aim to increase it with production in Texas,” he added.

Musk wondered how difficult Cybertruck is, perhaps as a way to ease expectations for the arrival of 2021.

“Cybertruck lamps will be difficult because of such a new architecture,” Musk said. “It’s going to be a great product. It may be the best product ever, but there are a lot of radically new design ideas.”

He went on to emphasize that other vehicles were used during the transition from prototype to mass production. Manufacture is difficult.

“There is a risk of repetition, but in practice it’s easy to do prototypes and small quantities, but everything that’s mass-produced is really important here, but as fast as the slowest one. Move. A rough order of 10,000 unique parts and processes. “

