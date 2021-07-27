The Samsungs Odyssey Neo G9 is a high-end TV disguised as a 49-inch curved game monitor.





Follow-up to Samsung’s excellent Odyssey G9 Curved Game Monitor is coming soon. The 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 will cost an incredible $ 2,499.99 when pre-ordered starting Thursday, July 29th. That’s nearly $ 1,000 more than the original, but it’s not just a bump. The new Neo G9 features a mini LED-backlit panel capable of 2,000 nits of brightness, and full-array local dimming for deeper black, convincing that the original model didn’t work. It realizes HDR.

Intense brightness, dark colors, enveloping curves

Recently, I had the enviable opportunity to test the Odyssey Neo G9 with Doom Eternal and Cyberpunk 2077. The most noticeable thing was the intense brightness of the display, except that it was actually wrapped in a 1000R curve. Whether you’re looking at the vague skyline of Night City or the hellish color palette when tearing the devil, I was impressed with many things at once. You can see how beautiful the contrast looks when you swing the mouse, and how some of the dark colors appear. The desktop connected to the monitor didn’t get close to taking advantage of the 240Hz refresh rate (you need a very high performance machine to get the most out of this monitor), but it’s still fun and immersive. It was an experience.

Like last year’s Odyssey G9, the Odyssey Neo G9 is a 49-inch curved monitor with a resolution of 5120 x 1440 (like two QHD displays broken together), but with some key improvements. Samsung is adjusting this high-end game to monitor on the Neo series of high-end TVs.

The mini LED is definitely the highlight. This helps the Odyssey Neo G9 display bright scenes more accurately and reduce bloom to deeper black than traditional LED backlights. Samsung states that in addition to the peak brightness of 2000 nits, or 2000 cd / m, the amount of local dimming zones has been increased to 2,048 compared to just 10 of last year’s model. It also supports HDR 10 Plus.

Another new trick that’s more subtle but still welcomed is the CoreSync feature, which lets you immerse yourself deeper by synchronizing the rear light of your monitor with what’s happening in the game. Apparently you can do this without installing the app, but Samsung says you probably won’t notice the effect unless you’re in a dark room and your monitor is directly above the wall. (Note: The blue lights behind the monitors in these images are not emitted from the rear lights of the Odyssey Neo G9s. They were installed by Samsung at a press conference.)

The Odyssey Neo G9 is compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). It has the same 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time as last year’s model, so there is no problem. However, Samsung has upgraded the two HDMI ports on the Odyssey Neo G9 to the new 2.1 standard. This provides enough bandwidth for your PC to take full advantage of its fast refresh rate and resolution over HDMI. That’s good, considering that last year the monitor had to pull some display stream compression tricks to get 240Hz to work on DisplayPort.

Using HDMI 2.1 with VRR also means that this monitor will support faster refresh rates from the console in the event of these updates. Currently, the Xbox Series X supports 1440p at 120Hz and up to 4K, while the PS5 currently supports 1080p at a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Odyssey Neo G9 features a headphone jack and two USB 3.0 ports, as well as one DisplayPort 1.4 port with adaptive sync.

The port layout for the Odyssey Neo G9 is as follows: Image: Samsung

Like my colleague Sean Hollister, who I pointed out in last year’s model review, this 32: 9 aspect ratio screen can make the edges of the game look distorted. I’ve noticed this in both titles I’ve tried, but I hope more games, like Halo Infinite in the future, will get the support of a suitable ultra-ultra-wide monitor. I love to see the game running on Neo G9.

But its price of $ 2,499.99. It’s clear that this monitor is for enthusiast gamers who value curved design over other recent benefits of the best OLED TVs and other high-end models. But at this point, we can’t ignore the availability of larger OLED screens with similar features and specifications, plus 4K resolution, for less than a similar price. The impact of the sticker may not be lost even at Samsung. This is because the free JBL Quantum One Head Tracking Gaming Headset is pre-ordered.

The Odyssey Neo G9 will ship worldwide on August 9th. At that time, I’m scrutinizing this monitor. So far, there are a few more photos I could take at the Samsung event.

Grid view

The viewing angle seems ok, but the curved monitor is actually intended for multiple viewers. Photo courtesy of: Cameron Faulkner / The Verge button and navigation joystick are on the bottom right side of the monitor. Photo courtesy of: Cameron Faulkner / The Verge The blue light on the back was not emitted from the back of the monitor. Samsung has set up at the press conference.Photo by Cameron Falkner / Zavage

Photographed by Cameron Falkner / The Verge

