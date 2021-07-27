I-Team finds fake lists on Google and provides tips for avoiding fraudulent services – NBC Los Angeles





If you need to repair your home, like someone repairing a broken garage door, you might do a Google search to find a company near you. But the company that appears at your door may not be the one you called. This is due to the flood of fake business lists on the Internet.

When Laura Last’s garage door began to move, she knew she needed a fix. So she hit the internet and found it.

“A Google search for’Moorpark garage door repair’will give you a complete list of all these Moorpark garage door repairs,” said Last.

She called the first company to appear, Moorpark Garage Door Repair. The three five-star reviews attached to the list boosted her confidence. She says a repair technician appeared and said she needed a new spring for the door.

“He won’t tell you how much it will cost at that point. I think you know that springs are usually set up at $ 300 to $ 400,” Last said.

So when the technician gave her a $ 1,850 invoice, Last was shocked. She also noticed that the company listed on the invoice was not the company she called, but this was Jeffrey’s garage door. A quick search also reveals that Jeffreys does not have a contractor license, as required by state law. The company did not return the I-Team phone.

Internet consultant Jason Brown states that the first company called last was fake and likely not exists. Instead, he says, the number she dialed was probably addressed to a call center that sold the lead to someone who was enthusiastic about the business.

“They make so much money just by creating all these fake lists, because every time they make a call, they charge the final client for it,” Brown said. I have.

So how many fake lists are there? Team I started Google to find it. I searched for a garage door repair company in the LA area and went out into the street to see if the business that popped up was legal.

We went to dozens of so-called garage door repair companies and instead found malls, courts, a handful of libraries, and grocery stores. We even met Brown in a place that looked like a fake company address. It’s an apartment building.

“Now we are supposed to be at the garage door company,” Brown said.

According to Brown, the problems for consumers are: If you unknowingly call a fake list, you won’t know who is appearing at the front door. He says the technology may be unlicensed, do crude work, or overcharge you, just as they did Laura.

The California Employment Development Department is still considered a hotspot for fraud. Team I Randy Mac Report on NBC4 News on July 15, 2021 at 11:00 pm.

“Yes, I was completely worried,” Last said. “This guy is in my garage. I don’t want to be here alone with this guy.” And Brown says fake business lists are also common in other industries like locksmiths. increase. Sure enough, I-Team found that many lists of these companies also looked fake.

So how can you be sure that you’re hiring a legitimate business because how the problem is fixed? Browns says it’s up to Google to remove these fake lists. He says he has reported 16,000 fake businesses to Google in the last four years. But he says the problem is so big that even internet giants have a hard time catching up.

“As soon as they get off, they’ll be back,” Brown said. “It’s a never-ending story. It’s an even more scary online version of Whac-A-Mole.

But Google told Team I that they are working hard to tackle the problem. And last year alone, we blocked or deleted about 3,000,000 fake business lists. “We take fraud very seriously and watch it carefully,” the company said in a statement.

“I’m not going to google anything again, just look at the name,” Last said. “Make sure the company name is there and look at the reviews.”

Before you hire a garage door-or other-home repair company, the experts will give you more advice:

Ask your neighbors and friends to introduce you. This is usually the best way to find a good person. Check if your company is licensed through the contractor’s state licensing committee. If your work is over $ 500, you need a license. Read company reviews with skeptical eyes. Jason Brown says the people behind these fake companies create or pay for fake reviews.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/i-team-finds-fake-listings-on-google-offers-tips-on-avoiding-fraudulent-services/2649333/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos