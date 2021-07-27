Develop a high-tech valley workforce at YSU’s new Excellence Training Center | News, Sports, Work





YOUNGSTOWN — Beginning with the vision of developing and strengthening the Mahoning Valley’s skilled workforce to meet the growing needs of the region, it has evolved into a concrete one with $ 12 million in facilities, but work. Is just getting started.

Jim Tressel, President of Youngstown State University at the Excellence Training Center on the Downtown Campus, said:

The 54,000-square-foot facility on West Commerce Street is considered central to the region’s efforts to build a workforce development ecosystem to meet the growing needs of the region’s emerging high-tech markets.

The unique two-story Research and Innovation Center provides space for laminated modeling research and design, automation and robotics training, CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machining classes, measurement and CT scanning, and industrial maintenance training. there is.

In addition, the center has what is called the “Future Foundry” and includes advanced mold making technology and office suites that can be rented by industry partners.

The ribbon was cut and the facility opened on Wednesday. This is a celebration marked by the Mahoning Valley Innovation Commercialization Consortium and other federal, state and local political and educational leaders.

“ETC will be a place for workforce, education, R & D and community projects,” said David Sipusic, Deputy Research Advisor and Secretary-General of the Training Center at YSU. “We’re only part of the Youngstown ecosystem here, but this is an opportunity for this Excellence Training Center to become another gem from the shining star in the Mahoning Valley crown.”

The state provided $ 7 million and the US Department of Economic Development and the Appalachia Regional Commission provided $ 5.1 million. The Ohio Department of Education has donated $ 1 million to fund its operations.

Inside, there is an advanced manufacturing facility of about $ 10 million.

Practical learning is already taking place in Youngstown City School District and youth camps with organizations such as Cool Boys, Boys and Girls Clubs, and Red Zone.

The programs there are open to non-degree and degree-seeking learners of all ages (from young to adult learners) in an educational and training setting alongside industry partners. It also exposes users to career paths that might otherwise be unthinkable, Sipusic said.

“We designed the center as an educational factory. In addition to excellent state-of-the-art technology, classrooms, lectures, laboratories and research spaces allow students to learn with advanced machines that students cannot actually do. I’m going elsewhere, “Sipusic said.

“In addition, our industry partners are here with students and workers. Their connections are irreplaceable. Kindergarten to high school students, Eastern Gateway and YSU students, growth. Opportunities such as the expulsion of targeted professionals and workers will be available. “

The center is a partnership between YSU and Eastern Gateway Community College, American Makes, Youngstown Business Incubator, Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana County Career and Technical Center, and Youngstown City School District.

Providing training, research, innovation and workforce development is one of several ongoing initiatives at YSU. Others include YSU’s new online on-demand skill accelerator, IBM-affiliated YSU IT Workforce Accelerator, and YSU Energy Storage and Innovation Training Center to support the battery and electric vehicle manufacturing industry in northeastern Ohio. ..

The YSU Department for Workforce Education and Innovation focuses on workforce innovation, education, research and commercialization and oversees all workforce initiatives at the university.

