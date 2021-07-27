How Google Exec, which meets 40 hours a week, avoids burnout





Stephanie Davis, Google Executive in Singapore, typically holds about 40 hours of meetings a week. To avoid burnout and “zoom fatigue,” Davis prioritizes self-care, such as yoga and sailing, and schedules a three-minute stretch break on the calendar. Workers in the United States cite burnout as a major factor and are rushing to quit their jobs. Something is loaded.

As the pandemic prolongs, many workers have been pushed to the limit.

Even among the lucky ones who can work from home, many suffer from months of emotional and psychological burden, burnout.

Post-survey studies show that workers are emotionally exhausted after a second year of coronavirus pandemic. In the United States, people quit their jobs at record speeds, many seeking improved work-life balance. In a June poll by job site Monster.com, almost all workers surveyed said they were considering quitting their jobs primarily because of burnout.

“During the pandemic, we feel a loss of control,” Stephanie Davis, Singapore-based Google’s vice president of Southeast Asia, told insiders in a recent video call. “We feel vulnerable and probably helpless, so burnout is so imminent.”

Davis seems to be someone who may know one or two things about burnout. Her schedule, which she recently shared with Insider, includes an average of 40 hours of meetings per week, most of which are now virtualized. She oversees teams throughout Southeast Asia, not just Google’s Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore, and said it’s not uncommon to work 12 hours.

We asked Davis how to prevent burnout and how to avoid “zoom fatigue” in so many virtual meetings (she uses Google Meet, of course).

5 “Calendar Magic”

Prioritizing self-care and streamlining the calendar was the most beneficial step she took to avoid burnout, Davis said.

For Davis, self-care means taking time away from work, hiking, yoga, connecting with families returning to the United States, and sailing the Singaporean waters with her husband.

“Navigating tanker traffic in Singapore’s waters certainly keeps my mind away from work,” she said.

Davis goes on a night hike with her husband several times a week.Stephanie Davis

Davis also admits five “calendar magics” to keep her from being overwhelmed by her tight schedule.

1. Eliminate unwanted meetings: After checking the calendar, Davis realized that he could eliminate recurring one-on-one meetings. “It was very difficult for me because I love to meet people who have great conversations,” she said. “But in many cases, they were catching up and not tied to goals or priorities.”

2. “Batch processing” or similar task grouping: “That is, running emails at the same time during the day, [in the] Group one-to-one in the morning and evening. “

3. Schedule meeting preparation and follow-up times: “If you had client engagement on your calendar, you would only see client engagement on your calendar, but how do you prepare?” Did I really take the time to follow up? That made a big difference. “

4. Shake the format of the meeting: “Must be a video conference? Can I walk with that person? Can I walk from phone to make a call? Or I have a meeting Who is the best person to open? “

5. Self-care break schedule: “The three-minute walk I took between meetings when I was in the office was over in no time. I went out, took a deep breath, and it became very fast. But I found it doesn’t happen if it’s not on the calendar. “

Create a safe environment for discussing mental health

Davis is trying to create a “safe place” to talk about mental health and well-being for her report in Southeast Asia. She often does this by sharing her feelings.

“I tell them when I’m doing a lot and I may feel overwhelmed,” she said. “Tell them how much you miss your family.”

Whenever possible, Davis starts the day with a little yoga.Stephanie Davis

She and other Google Readers in Southeast Asia have also recently been experimenting with focusing on big picture priorities and encouraging team members to share goals that can be lowered to create room for self-care. increase.

“I shared with the team that we will reduce management meetings over the next few months to free up time for our annual planning,” said Davis. “We also shared creating deeper working hours so we could free up Sunday night, which gives us room to relearn the sailing knots and perhaps bring our friends home.”

