Will AI patents come at the expense of innovation?





According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Report 2019, approximately 3,40,000 AI patent families and more than 1.6 million scientific papers related to AI were published between 1960 and 2018. The number is increasing as more and more companies. I’m trying to take advantage of AI and ML technology. AI and ML play important roles in many industries, and these industries are looking for ways to protect innovation through copyright and IP protection.

The March 2021 CSET report on mapping AI potential in India emphasized that India filed 10 times more AI-related patent applications in 2018 than in 2012. Patents are a barometer for measuring innovation. According to the report, although the AI ​​patents owned by India are small compared to the research results, India is ranked in the top 10 AI patent producing countries. The largest categories of AI patents in India are telecommunications, life sciences, personal devices, computing and business (accounting for 70% of AI patents in India). The report concludes that India has the potential to establish itself as an important player and valuable partner in the AI ​​ecosystem.

Sign up for a free virtual conference on AI. Limited seats! Source: CSET Report 2021

Global Data, a data and analytics company, has found that innovations made possible by artificial intelligence will occupy the top spot in 2020 patent applications. “The huge number of patent applications in AI show a paradigm shift from theoretical research,” said Venkata Naveen of Global Data. ..

Major patents

The 2019 USPTO granted 14,838 patents referring to AI or ML. Not surprisingly, Big Techs was the top recipient of these patents, with IBM patenting 81, followed by Microsoft at 56, Amazon at 51, Cisco and Facebook at 30, and Google at 26. As of 2020, IBM was the largest active owner. The ML and AI patent families own 5,538 families. The company gained a leading position from Microsoft in 2018 and is currently ranked third.

Source: Statesman

Most AI-related innovations are made possible by data, so the organization that produces the most AI-related patents is often the one that owns the most data. This explains China’s particularly strong position as it has fewer obstacles to data collection in China than in other countries. China has the best training data collection for speech recognition, human behavior modeling and medical data, among others.

advantage

The incentive for a company to apply for a patent comes from the guarantee that it owns the exclusive right to the discovery. Innovation is an interactive process. Innovators are no longer isolated and self-sufficient, but work with upstream and downstream actors to benefit from increasingly complex streams of knowledge. The life cycle of innovation has many stages, from invention, research, development and dissemination to market development and commercial dissemination. Patents can play a major role throughout the life cycle of AI innovation, protecting competitive technologies and licensing them to third parties to expand economic opportunities. Patent guarantees are the reason companies invest billions of dollars in research and development.

Patents not only drive innovation and economic growth, but are also an effective tool for technology transfer and knowledge sharing. According to one study, 88% of US, European and Japanese companies rely on patents to direct their own R & D and keep up with technological advances.

The culture of innovation thrives in a combination of patenting, publishing, and contributing to open source and market experimentation.

Do patents hinder innovation?

Large companies are building patent stockpiles purely as a defense. The true potential of AI is difficult to understand unless all those patents can see the light of day. AI patent applications are the basis for measuring a company’s future digital strategy. Patent trolls lead companies to exercise patent rights that far exceed the actual contribution of patents.

Companies are generally pursuing stricter copyright laws in many areas, and aggressive patent practices undermine the very purpose of intellectual property. Going further, innovative startups are targeted for acquisitions from large companies in an attempt to gain expertise and portfolio.

Patents are often associated with innovation, and while it is true that monetary interests, exclusive rights, and stronger portfolios encourage patents, patent rights do not last forever, and innovation ultimately It will be in the public domain.

Join the Telegram group. Join a fascinating online community. Join us here. Subscribe to our newsletter Share your email to get the latest updates and related offers.Prajakuta Grun

I am a graduate of literature, media and psychology and explain much of my turmoil in life. I especially like writing about music. In most cases, you can see that you are playing music on your guitar by clicking on the photo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://analyticsindiamag.com/do-ai-patents-come-at-the-expense-of-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos