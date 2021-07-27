Medtronic Announces Prevail DCB Following CE Mark-Med-Tech Innovation





Following the CE mark, Medtronic launched the Prevail Drug Coated Balloon (DCB) catheter in Europe. Prevail DCB is used to treat stenotic or occluded coronary arteries in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) during percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures.

During catheter-based procedures, the balloon inflates in the artery and the drug is delivered to the arterial tissue for absorption. Prevail DCB leverages the fast-absorbing drug paclitaxel to enable the treatment of new lesions, microvascular disease, and intrastent restenosis (ISR). DCB angioplasty does not require permanent implantation and is often used when drug-eluting stent (DES) implantation is undesirable or technically difficult.

Azeem Latib, MD, Principal Investigator of PREVAIL Research and Medical Director of Cardiac Intervention and Structural Cardiac Intervention at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York City, said: A coated balloon that utilizes a drug that is highly deliverable across a variety of vascular systems and is rapidly absorbed by blood vessels. With excellent deliverability and a strong safety profile backed by clinical evidence, Prevail DCB is an ideal option for interventional cardiologists using DCB. Technology for treating patients. “

Prevail DCB was built on the safety and efficacy demonstrated in the previous generation IN.PACT Falcon DCB clinical program and was reaffirmed by the PREVAIL study presented at the 2020 PCR e-Course conference. In the PREVAIL study, Prevail DCB performed exceptionally well in patients with complex lesions, including patients with small vessels and patients treated for intrastent restenosis that occurs when part of a stented artery is occluded. Was shown. Prevail DCB showed good delayed loss (0.05 0.44 mm) at 6 months, clinically with a strong safety profile free of stent thrombosis, targeted vascular myocardial infarction (TVMI), or cardiac death. Driven target lesions showed reduced revascularization (6%). 1 year for all patients.

Jason Wademan, Senior Vice President and President of Medtronic’s Coronary and Renal Denervation Business, said: PCI. We deliberately address the challenges posed by smaller, more complex vessels by leveraging coronary artery technology to allow physicians to navigate tighter lesions with greater confidence. Designed the Prevail DCB. “

