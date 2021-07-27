Middle Eastern startup Workfam joins GELLIFY and Azimut’s disruptive technology portfolio





GELLIFY has undertaken a capital increase with Azimut through the Azimut Digitech Fund, a closed-end alternative B2B venture capital fund that invests exclusively in B2B technology companies, launched in partnership with GELLIFY.

Workfam is a fast-growing HRTech-employee engagement market player founded in 2018 by Cameron Collins, Microsoft’s Cloud & Enterprise, former product marketing manager in the UAE.

In 2019, the HR Tech market was valued at $ 47.5 billion, but the sector’s global growth forecast is $ 90 billion (equivalent to 13.7%) in 2025.

As companies begin to adopt telecommuting policies globally, they are looking to HR solutions and software that help maintain a high level of employee engagement.

Today’s remote workforce struggles to engage, motivate and stay productive. In addition, the affairs department recognizes the importance of employee mental and physical well-being. This topic has become an integral part of all future organizations’ HR strategies.

Workfam helps organizations leverage employee retention through several stimuli. It provides employees with the opportunity to work on their physical and mental health and access to customized benefits. By providing cross-industry collaboration and eliminating labor silos, synergies and connections can be created. We also promote internal competition for a healthy lifestyle through the collection and ranking of badges. It makes it possible to reward employees for their personal and professional performance. Leverage data to enable corporate leadership to make informed decisions about employee involvement.

The joint investment transaction between GELLIFY and Azimut will support Workfam’s integration process and international scale-up phase through the Azimut Digitech Fund.

This first co-investment transaction by Azimut and GELLIFY will lay the foundation for a series of new co-investments in B2B technology startups through a dedicated fund launched in the Middle East by the end of 2021.

Massimo Cannizzo, CEO and co-founder of GELLIFY Middle East, commented: Take advantage of GELLIFY’s global ecosystem. At GELLIFY, we have always believed that focusing on “human centricity” is the key to the digital age. In the digital age, a pandemic has confirmed that digital recruitment and employee involvement are real challenges for the market of the future. -Verify your investment, confidence in Workfam’s potential and confirm the focus of “human centric”. “

Giorgio Meda, Co-CEO of the Azimut Group and Global Head of Asset Management, commented: “This transaction marks the acceleration of Azimut’s private market investment in GCC. We are pleased that this has taken place in the UAE, a major global center. We have offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi since 2016. Integrated Asset Management Platform. Based in the Abu Dhabi global market, with a focus only on rooted and developed B2B technology start-ups, there are big plans to expand this effort with a brand new fund. , A testament to a vibrant ecosystem that encourages disruptive innovation with global potential. ”

Cameron Collins, CEO and Founder of Workfam, commented: A flexible approach to customization, integration and authentication allows you to successfully differentiate your solution from other HR platforms. Business leaders and HR professionals around the world are trying to restructure current policies and practices to prioritize employee involvement, well-being and well-being. Entering the HR Tech market has never been more exciting. Providing attractive fixed salaries is no longer enough to attract and retain talented people. Instead, people are flocking to organizations that prioritize culture and work-life balance. We believe we are in the best position to take advantage of growing market opportunities, and eGELLIFY and Azimut have joined Workfam.

About GELLIFY

GELLIFY is an innovation platform that connects high-tech B2B startups with traditional enterprises to innovate processes, products and business models. Headquartered in Italy and with offices in Spain and the United Arab Emirates, the company’s success is based on a unique model that brings cutting-edge B2B startup technology and GELLIFY expertise to the enterprise. The platform involves a startup from a “gaseous” or “liquid” initial state to a reliable and scalable “solid” state through its own unique growth program, GELLIFICATION. This growth is funded by smart investments made by GELLIFY and its co-investors.

GELLIFY has also created a community called EXPLORE that allows entrepreneurs, innovators and professionals to connect with any digital device. Through apps that can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store, subscribers will have a physical experience that alternates between the physical and digital worlds, attend events, and gain cutting-edge startup technology and GELLIFY skills. You can infuse it into your company.

GELLIFY consists of the following three business units.

GELLIFY for Startups is working on gelling startups that are already a driving force in the market. The gelling program offers more complex services than the mentorship and basic business creation services typical of incubators. It lasts 6-24 months and includes all areas of the company. GELLIFY for Companies focuses on open innovation services for SMEs and large enterprises who want to build new and innovative business paths. This division specializes in corporate ventures, innovation strategy, digital sales and marketing, Industry 4.0 and digital operations, digitalization, and employee empowerment. GELLIFY for Investors provides investment advisory services and manages GELLIFY investment funds for selected innovative B2B technology startups.

GELLIFY’s partners in 2021 include tax consulting firm Pirola Pennuto Zei & Associati and partner Stefano Tronconi and associate partner Luca Neri. Gianni & Origini, a law firm with partner Federico Dettori and associate partner Rodrigo Boccioletti, as part of the Gop4Venture Practice activities. TTTecnosistemi, a company focused on advanced IT solutions.

GELLIFY Contact Corporate Communications Daniela Abbondanza Mob. +39 342 0982305 Email: [email protected]Website: www.gellify.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/gellify

About Workfam

Founded in 2018 by Cameron Collins, Workfam provides HR solutions and consulting services to support companies with the mission of creating a happy, healthy and highly enthusiastic workforce. Workfam’s enterprise SaaS solutions provide employee benefits, corporate health, internal communications, compensation and awards, and pulse surveys. Their overall employee engagement platform encourages and enables companies to focus on their most important asset, their employees.

As companies begin to adopt telecommuting policies globally, they are looking to HR solutions and software that help maintain a high level of employee engagement. Today’s remote workforce struggles to engage, motivate and stay productive. In addition, the Human Resources Development Department recognizes the importance of physical and mental health of employees. This topic is now an integral part of all future organizations’ HR strategies.

Workfam’s enterprise SaaS solution encourages talent to pursue and share passion, take risks, and discover hidden talent. Whether you’re a fitness freak, creative creature, or adrenaline addict, Workfam’s unique algorithms adapt like-minded colleagues to partner discount services. Through the platform, you can use the wellness leaderboard to promote healthy internal competition. Distribute points, recognize them with badges, and allow employees to redeem points for great rewards. Workfam helps organizations stay competitive by optimizing employee relationships and workplace well-being. HR solutions enable companies to make informed, data-driven decisions by collecting, processing, and analyzing the information they collect from their employees. Because software development is embedded in Workfam’s DNA, they promised to continually build a happy and healthy workforce, or a solution that contributes to the creation of Workfam as they like.

Workfam Contacts CEO and founder Cameron Collins Mob. +971 52 629 3429 Email: [email protected]Website: www.workfam.com

About Azimut

Azimut is one of Europe’s leading independent asset management companies (active since 1989). The parent company, Azimut Holding, was listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (AZM.MI) on July 7, 2004 and is a member of the leading Italian index FTSEMIB, among others. The shareholder composition includes more than 1.900 managers, employees and financial advisors bound by shareholder agreements that control more than 21.8% of the company. The rest is free float. The group consists of various companies active in the sale, management and distribution of financial and insurance products, with registered offices mainly in Italy, Luxemburg, Ireland, China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), Monaco, Switzerland, Taiwan and Brazil. , Egypt, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, Chile, USA, United Arab Emirates, Turkey. In Italy, Azimut Capital Management SGR sells and manages Italian mutual funds, Italian alternative investment funds, and actively engages in discretionary management of individual investment portfolios. In addition, Azimut Capital Management SGR will sell group and third party products in Italy through a network of financial advisors following the split with the establishment of Azimut Consulenza SIM, and Azimut Libera Impresa will focus on the alternative business. The main overseas businesses are AZ Fund 1 multi-strategy fund, Azimut Investments (formerly AZ Fund Management, established in Luxembourg in 1999), which manages AZ multi-asset, and Irish Azimut Life DAC, which provides life insurance products.

Azimut Holding SpA Contact www.azimut-group.com MediaRelations Maria Laura Sisti (Esclapon & Co.) Mob. +39 347 42 82 170 Email: [email protected]Viviana MerottoMob .. +39 338 7496248 Email: [email protected]

Photo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582120/Workfam.jpg

Source work femme

