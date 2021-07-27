Is it possible to make a false positive by immunochromatography? Here’s how accurate Covid’s quick test results are:





The government encourages everyone to undergo a weekly immunochromatography Covid-19 test to combat the spread of the virus.

You can order these tests for free and get results in just 30 minutes.

But how accurate are they? Here’s everything you need to know about them.

How does immunochromatography work?

The test is performed in the same way as the PCR test. You put a cotton swab on your tonsils and nostrils.

Then combine the swab with the solution and drop the solution onto a test tray that acts like a pregnancy test.

Check your device after 30 minutes to see if you have Covid.

How accurate is the immunochromatography?

There is much debate about how accurate the lateral flow test is, and there are concerns about false positives.

There are two main ways to measure the sensitivity and accuracy of a test, which are defined as:

Sensitivity: The ability of a test to accurately diagnose a person infected with a virus.

Specificity: The ability of a test to accurately diagnose an uninfected person.

According to a recent Cochrane Review, which combines the results of multiple studies assessing the accuracy of immunochromatography, the average sensitivity was 72% in people with Covid symptoms and 58% in people without symptoms.

This means that for every 100 people who are infected with Covid and have symptoms, 72 will be positive for immunochromatography. For every 100 people who are infected but have no symptoms, 58 are shown as positive.

Therefore, if immunochromatography is negative, we cannot guarantee that you are not infected with Covid-19. This means that if you have symptoms, you should order the PCR test separately, even if the lateral flow is negative.

However, the specificity of the immunochromatography is very high, about 99%, and if the test is positive, the result is very likely to be true and false positives are very rare.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the United Kingdom’s Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), explains in the British Medical Journal: These are not green light tests. If the test is negative, it cannot be confirmed that it is not infectious. Normal precautions should be continued.

The lower the level of Covid-19 in the community, the higher the chance of false positives. This is because fewer people return genuine positives.

How to order lateral flow test online

You can order a free pack of immunochromatography at home from the government website. Each pack contains 7 tests.

This service can only be used if:

No symptoms of Covid-19 11 years or older Not told to self-isolate Cannot be tested by workplace, school, university, university (request rapid immunochromatography test)

To place an order, you need to enter basic information such as your address and make sure you are free of Covid symptoms.

Another way to order a test

If you can’t order online, you can call 119. Phones are open from 7 am to 11 pm and calls are free.

If you live in the UK, you can collect tests from pharmacies. The test is also available in some community centers and libraries.

If you collect your tests from the pharmacy, you can get 14 at a time.

You can find a place here to provide a lateral flow test near you.

You may need to make a reservation, but you can also go to the test site. Find a test site near you here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/health/false-positive-lateral-flow-test-can-get-how-accurate-rapid-covid-testing-1122541 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos