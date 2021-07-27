Google data recovery tool may be able to transfer WhatsApp chat from iOS to Android





Google’s data recovery tool may soon allow users to transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android devices. The latest update to the app recently added to the Google Play store reports that it provides a reference for copying WhatsApp chat history from your iPhone to your Android phone. The data recovery tool that exists on your Android device by default is displayed when you are setting up a new Android smartphone and want to transfer data from your old device. Currently, Google does not share information about WhatsApp cross-platform chat transfer features.

Google’s data recovery tool was released as a standalone app on the Google Play store last week, allowing users to recover their data using cables or cloud backups. 9to5Google found that the latest update for app version 1.0.382048734 includes a reference to copying WhatsApp chat and history from iPhone to Android phone. Scan the QR code on the included reference iPhone to open WhatsApp and[スタート],[iPhoneのロックを解除したまま],[WhatsAppを開いたまま],[スキャンに問題がありますか？]Tap. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone[設定]>[チャット]>[チャットをAndroidに移動]And so on.

This means that the Data Recovery Tool app may display a QR code that needs to be scanned via iPhone. This will take the user to the WhatsApp chat migration settings reported by WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo earlier this month. WABetaInfo has discovered that the Android beta version of Facebook’s instant messaging app is testing the transition of chat from iOS to Android. At that time, this process was shown as a wired connection between the two devices.

Both Google and WhatsApp seem to be working on a more seamless way to transfer chats from iOS to Android, and this feature may be officially announced shortly. However, at this time, neither Google nor WhatsApp share information.

WhatsApp recently updated the calling interface for iPhone users. This makes it easy to add users to an ongoing call and join a group call after the call has started. This new interface was also made available to Android users last week.

Vineet Washington writes about Gadgets 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies outside of Delhi. Vineet is a senior sub-editor of Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms. In my spare time, I like playing video games, making clay models, playing the guitar, watching sketch comedies, and watching anime.

