Genshin Impact 2.1 release date and everything we know





Looking for a release date for the Genshin Impact 2.1 update? Arrived at the lightning bolt as of Genshin Impact 2.0. Lots of new content to explore and meet new Genshin Impact characters. There are some major unplayable NPCs introduced as part of the 2.0 storyline, but there are rumors that they will be available in the next update.

Lightning itself has a secret to discover. With 2.0 only access to 3 of the 6 islands of Inazuma, 2.1 will visit several more places as the story of General Raiden develops further.

With the release of Genshin Impact 2.1 Beta, in addition to the information that fans data mined from the game’s files, as usual, there were some leaks regarding future content. Of course, the rumor hasn’t been confirmed yet, and there’s certainly a lot we don’t know about, but here’s everything we’ve heard about the Genshin Impact 2.1 update. Please note that spoilers of story content may occur.

Genshin Impact 2.1 Release Date

Based on the regular 6-week update schedule, Genshin Impact 2.1 will be released on September 1, 2021.

Genshin Impact 2.1 New Character

According to Genshin Impact data minor Lumie, the first Genshin Impact 2.1 banner will include General Raiden and Sara Kujo, and will be released on September 1st with the 2.1 update. The second banner will include Kokomi and will be released on September 21st.

There is also Aloy, a crossover of the free 5-star bow user Horizon Zero Dawn. These will be introduced in 2.2 for PlayStation players only, and in 2.3 for all other players.

Genshin Impact 2.1 New Place

Genshin Impact Data Minor Project Celestia has confirmed that two new Inazuman islands (Watatsumi and Seirai) will be playable in 2.1. On Watatsumi Island, there are the Misatomiya Shrine and the resistance army of Misatomiya Kokomi. I’m not sure about Seirai Island yet, but Twitter user Genshin Intel is sharing a screenshot of the new map.

Depart to face Tenri at noon

-Zhttps: //t.co/GEwVJ3gSCj

— Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) July 24, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.1 Boss

Some Genshin Impact bosses have been leaked. These are very powerful spoilers for the Genshin Impact storyline. If you don’t want to know, scroll quickly. The weekly boss is La Signora, with two new world bosses, Electro Oceanid and Hydro Hypostasis.

Genshin Impact 2.1 Fishing

Fishing begins at Genshin Impact. A fishing rod will be presented as part of the event. The fish you catch can be raised in Serenitea pots, redeemed for rewards at the Fishing Association, or used for cooking.

V2.1 Beta-Weapon Gifts Luxury Sea Lord

Luxurious Sea-Lord is an event weapon available in 2.1, allowing pure F2P players to maximize their sophistication.

Event details will be explained in detail when possible

STC-Z pic.twitter.com/mWvHRQCRRg

— Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) July 25, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.1 Event

There are a lot of new events in 2.1-what we know so far:

Light Caresses the Moon – This event is rewarded with Fish Claymore Lunar Realm – This event is rewarded with Fishing Rod Hyakunin Ikki Event – ​​This is a fighting tournament in Lightning City. According to Honey Hunter World, two people form six teams and quickly exchange to earn points. SpectralSecrets – Need to collect information about Specters that have spawned throughout Inazuma Mendacious Waves – Defeat Hydro Hypostasis Lunar Realm – A quest to find the legendary lunar Leviathan fish

That’s all we know about the Genshin Impact 2.1 update, but more information should be revealed in the coming weeks. We look forward to more details, but we have a Genshin Impact Archon Quest Chapter II guide to help you with your quests in Lightning and a Perpetual Mechanical Array boss guide.

