Is the domain name hyphen okay for Google?





At Google SEO’s business hours hangout, John Mueller replied whether he could choose a hyphenated domain name. He replied that choosing such a domain was perfectly fine. But he also said that domain name keywords are overrated.

Domain name keywords

The idea is that including keywords in your domain name will increase your site’s rank.

In the early days of SEO, there were some truths about the value of keywords within a domain. Parking domains (keyword-rich domains with no content and only ads) were allowed to be ranked in search results.

But Google changed that in 2011.

According to a Google blog post mentioning parked keyword domains:

“This is a new algorithm for automatically detecting parked domains. Park domains are placeholder sites that have little content specific to you and are often filled with ads only. Mostly. In that case, I don’t want to display it. “

Some people find the domain anchor text useful when people link to a site. But that’s not really true. When someone links with a domain name that doesn’t count as an anchor text link.

Google’s John Mueller describes the URL as another Hangouts anchor text:

“… In that situation, treat the URL as anchor text.

From what I understand, our system recognizes this and tries to say it well. This is just a linked URL, not a valuable anchor here.

So while you can consider this as a link, you can’t use that anchor text for anything in particular.

So, from that point of view, it’s a normal link, but it has no context. “

Is it okay to use hyphenated domain names?

The person asking the question just wants to know if it’s okay to choose a hyphenated domain name.

They weren’t asking if they had a ranking advantage. But Google’s John Mueller also discusses that.

question:

“Is it okay to choose a domain name that contains two hyphens?”

Or is one hyphen better, or is it necessary to avoid hyphens altogether? “

Google’s John Mueller replied:

“It depends on you.

Whatever you think makes sense.

Some websites have a hyphen, while others do not. “

Google’s algorithm does not search for hyphens

Mueller then said that, as far as he knows, Google’s algorithm doesn’t check for hyphens in domain names.

Mueller commented on hyphens and algorithms.

“I don’t think our algorithm specifically looks for hyphens in domain names.”

Test domain names with hyphens

Google’s John Mueller follows up, saying that the practice of adding keywords to domains is overrated.

This may be true for ranking purposes.

However, when it comes to conversions, it’s a good idea to experiment a bit to see if more people will achieve conversions in domains that contain keywords than in branded domains that don’t contain keywords.

For domain names that contain hyphens, as in all other cases, test with people who may be interested in a particular type of site to confirm their perception of hyphenated domain names. increase.

Undoubtedly, hyphens make domain names sticky and look like spam. However, it may not be fully recognized by site visitors.

Keywords in the domain are overrated

Here’s what John Mueller said:

“The aspect of just putting keywords in a domain name … I don’t know … I think it’s a kind of overestimation in the sense that our search algorithm tries to understand the quality and relevance of the entire website.

And domain names aren’t really the strongest element.

So that’s what … If you’re trying to move to a domain and add keywords to it, the whole move to the new domain part can be much more complicated and cause more problems than any value you get. I think there are just extra keywords in the domain.

So I try to avoid it.

However, it has nothing to do with hyphens.

It’s exactly like if you need to add keywords to your domain name. “

Do I need to use a hyphenated domain name?

Hyphenated domain names were an old school tactic that was discontinued many years ago. There was no benefit to the ranking, and there was a perception that hyphens would make the site look like spam.

However, there are times when you shouldn’t overestimate how site visitors feel about something. Sometimes it can be surprising that people are okay.

Are there any advantages to hyphenated domain names? When was the last time you saw the rank of hyphenated domain names?

Quote

Read Google’s article pointing out that you’ve downgraded your parking domain: Search Quality Highlights: New Monthly Series on Algorithm Changes

Do I need to avoid hyphens in my domain name?Watch John Mueller answer the question at the 41:30 minute mark

