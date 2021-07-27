Evoqua Water Technologies | Work to establish state-of-the-art sustainability and innovation facilities in Pittsburgh





Pittsburgh-(BUSINESSWIRE)-July 27, 2021-

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), a leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced an investment in a new sustainability and innovation hub in Pittsburgh, PA, to develop cutting-edge sustainable water treatment technologies. Was further advanced. The facility will serve as Evoqua’s preeminent center for research and innovation in response to emerging water trends such as climate change, connectivity, health and safety.

The hub will focus on improving Evoqua’s connected digital technologies, strengthening waste-to-value treatment systems, and further developing solutions to address new pollutants, including PFAS. The collaboration workspace is designed to provide strategic and timely technical capabilities, demonstrating the company’s commitment to delivering excellence to its customers.

“The establishment of a sustainability and innovation hub is in line with Evoqua’s strategy to succeed through sustainable investment in research and development to solve some of the world’s most difficult water problems,” said Evoqua’s chief executive officer. Ron Keating, Chief Executive Officer, said. “Our vision for the hub is to integrate technology and innovative thinking to develop solutions that empower our customers and help them respond to today’s critical water problems. In addition, the hub is Evoqua’s. It paves the way for future expansion of our products. We provide solutions while creating opportunities for collaboration with strategic partners. “

The Sustainability and Innovation Hub will be located at the Lawrenceville Tech Forge facility, part of Pittsburgh’s Urban Technology Park, and will be a hotbed of innovation in the region. The 18,000-square-foot facility will include hands-on demonstration and training areas, wastewater pilot testing capabilities, and state-of-the-art laboratories to enhance Evoqua’s analytical and feasibility studies capabilities. Evoqua’s Sustainability and Innovation Hub is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support water-focused industrial, municipal and recreational customers. I am. Evoqua has been committed to protecting water, the environment and its employees for over 100 years and is renowned for its quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, the company operates in more than 160 locations in 10 countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 facilities worldwide, our employees are united by a common goal of changing water. Rich life. For more information, please visit www.evoqua.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005088/en/

Contact: Media

Sarah Brown, 506-454-5495 (office)

[email protected]

Investor

Dan Brailer, 724-720-1605 (Office)

412-977-2605 (mobile)

[email protected]

Keywords: United States North America Pennsylvania

Industry Keywords: Natural Resources Environment Other Construction and Property Other Construction and Property of Natural Resources

Source: Evoqua Water Technologies

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 07/27/2021 07:00 AM / DISC: 07/27/2021 07:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005088/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cadillacnews.com/ap/business/evoqua-water-technologies-to-establish-state-of-the-art-sustainability-and-innovation-facility-in-pittsburgh/article_56d66bb9-54c4-54fe-85f7-529fac980319.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos