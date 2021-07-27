The 14-year-old GTA San Andreas mod maker was so worried about the takedown that they took it offline themselves • Eurogamer.net





The 14-year-old Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas mod maker pulled it offline for fear of removal from Take-Two.

GTA United is a San Andreas-based mod for PC. Combine Grand Theft Auto 3 and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City maps into one gaming area within San Andreas, effectively replacing the San Andreas map.

Work on free non-commercial mods began in 2006. The first beta version of what was then called “Vice City 2 San Andreas” was released in early 2007. The beta version of “Liberty City 2 San Andreas” was released soon. Then, in late 2007, a collaborative beta version called GTA United was released. Five years later, in December 2012, GTA United 1.2 was released. Since then, it has been available to date.

Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two, has issued a number of GTA map mod removal notices in recent weeks.

GTA: Underground and 15-year-old project GTA: Liberty City and other mods were hit. Even HD texture projects such as ViceCry have been targeted.

From what the mods community can collect, Take-Two lawyers appear to be scrutinizing the mods database for terms such as Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas. No one knows exactly why Take-Two has enacted this now (no comments yet), but see GTA Online’s recently released summer update, or an old GTA remaster or remake project. Some speculate that it has something to do with either, games released on current generation systems.

With this in mind, the GTA United manufacturer has taken the mod offline.

“Because of the increasing removal of DMCA for various GTA San Andreas map changes, we need to announce that we have decided to preemptively remove all remaining instances of GTA United, including our predecessors VC2SA and LC2SA. There are, “says modders. I said in a post titled “Final Chapter”.

“This means that our team chose to say goodbye on our own terms while not receiving the removal notice, and virtually all official uploads will be offline. Enjoy GTA. I’m sorry to all people United, many of them had positive interactions, but Take-Two and Rockstar Games seem to be gradually refusing to modify the game, even if it’s an old game. This is a step I felt needed.

“Thanks to everyone who took this opportunity to help create, maintain, host and support GTA United. Working with such talented and dedicated people It’s a joy, an unforgettable experience, and without you all, you wouldn’t have been able to pull it off.

“The whole project had so many layers that even small details and small secrets were hidden, so it was hard to work on the project. For us, it’s not just about merging the two maps. It was my favorite, including small missions and races, radio stations, the world of breathing through street-working pedestrians, new road and menu screens, custom graphics, and hundreds of manually placed items around the world. It was to bring the game back to life. Our own collection [the] The format of United num plates. These are just some of the things we wanted to help people re-immerse themselves in these iconic worlds.

The latest version of GTA United will be available for download from December 2012.

“First and foremost, it shows what we enjoyed in making this change and what we enjoyed with the people who enjoyed it. Thank you again for your wonderful time.

“GTA United Team.”

GTA mod fans responded sadly to the news. “GTA United was a very important mod that showed the endless possibilities of GTA SA mods,” wrote GTA Forum user Wakka387.

“This seems to be the end of the era.”

Take-Two’s recent removal of GTA mod accuses the company of believing that several prolific GTA modders are renewing their previous contracts and will remove the reverse-engineered versions of GTA 3 and Vice City. I’m still upset by the company’s efforts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2021-07-27-makers-of-15-year-old-gta-san-andreas-mod-were-so-worried-about-a-take-two-takedown-they-pulled-it-offline-themselves The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos